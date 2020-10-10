शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   West Bengal Congress protest against tmc government in kolkata, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also participates

कोलकाता में ममता सरकार के खिलाफ कांग्रेस का हल्ला बोल, कार्यकर्ताओं ने जमकर की नारेबाजी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Sat, 10 Oct 2020 07:45 PM IST
अधीर रंजन चौधरी
अधीर रंजन चौधरी - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
पश्चिम बंगाल की राजधानी कोलकाता में शनिवार को प्रदेश कांग्रेस ने ममता सरकार के खिलाफ जमकर विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। कार्यकर्ताओं ने बेरोजगारी और खराब कानून व्यवस्था के खिलाफ जमकर आवाज बुलंद की। कार्यकर्ताओं ने इस दौरान नारे भी लगाए। इस प्रदर्शन में पश्चिम बंगाल प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी के अध्यक्ष अधीर रंजन चौधरी ने भी हिस्सा लिया और ममता सरकार के खराब कानून व्यवस्था पर सवाल उठाए।
india news national mamata banerjee west bengal congress tmc

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

