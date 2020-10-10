कोलकाता में ममता सरकार के खिलाफ कांग्रेस का हल्ला बोल, कार्यकर्ताओं ने जमकर की नारेबाजी

पश्चिम बंगाल की राजधानी कोलकाता में शनिवार को प्रदेश कांग्रेस ने ममता सरकार के खिलाफ जमकर विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। कार्यकर्ताओं ने बेरोजगारी और खराब कानून व्यवस्था के खिलाफ जमकर आवाज बुलंद की। कार्यकर्ताओं ने इस दौरान नारे भी लगाए। इस प्रदर्शन में पश्चिम बंगाल प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी के अध्यक्ष अधीर रंजन चौधरी ने भी हिस्सा लिया और ममता सरकार के खराब कानून व्यवस्था पर सवाल उठाए।

Kolkata: West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury participates in a protest against State government over law and order situation, and unemployment condition in the State. pic.twitter.com/toevK456y5