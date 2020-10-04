शहर चुनें
बंगाल: कृषि कानून के पक्ष में मार्च निकालने वाले भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं पर टीएमसी का हमला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Sun, 04 Oct 2020 08:08 AM IST
टीएमसी कार्यकर्ताओं ने भाजपा नेताओं पर हमला किया
टीएमसी कार्यकर्ताओं ने भाजपा नेताओं पर हमला किया - फोटो : ANI

देश में कृषि कानून को लेकर विरोध प्रदर्शन जारी है। ऐसे में भाजपा जहां कानून के पक्ष में रैलियां, मार्च निकालकर लोगों को इसके फायदे बता रही है। वहीं विपक्ष इसके खिलाफ प्रदर्शन कर रहा है। इसी बीच पश्चिम बंगाल के दक्षिण 24 परगना जिले के नोडाखली गांव में शनिवार को भाजपा ने कानून के पक्ष में मार्च निकाला। इस दौरान उनपर कथित तौर पर तृणमूल कांग्रेस के कार्यकर्ताओं ने हमला कर दिया। मामले के संबंध में सात लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है।
india news national bjp workers tmc workers farm laws protest

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

