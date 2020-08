हम सिर्फ मेक इन इंडिया नहीं, 'मेक फॉर वर्ल्ड' का लक्ष्य हासिल करना चाहते हैं : राजनाथ सिंह

I am confident that through our collaborative and cooperative efforts, we will not only achieve 'Make in India' but also 'Make for World': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at a defence industry outreach webinar pic.twitter.com/d1ySR5PpII

The Armed Forces are committed to supporting the Atmanirbhar Bharat. Nothing will give us greater satisfaction than fighting and coming out victorious in wars with indigenous developed technologies and equipment: CDS General Bipin Rawat at a webinar on Atmanirbhar Bharat pic.twitter.com/cPVPdxSoIq