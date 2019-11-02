शहर चुनें

वीएस पठानिया ने संभाला भारतीय तटरक्षक कमांडर के अतिरिक्त महानिदेशक का कार्यभार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, विशाखापत्तनम Updated Sat, 02 Nov 2019 08:55 AM IST
वीएस पठानिया (फाइल फोटो)
वीएस पठानिया (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
वीएस पठानिया ने शुक्रवार को विशाखापत्तनम में भारतीय तटरक्षक कमांडर (पूर्वी समुद्र तट) के अतिरिक्त महानिदेशक के तौर पर पदभार ग्रहण कर लिया है। अतिरिक्त महानिदेश के तौर पर पदोन्नत होने से पहले फ्लैग ऑफिसर तटरक्षक बल के दिल्ली स्थित मुख्यालय में उप महानिदेशक (योजना और नीति) के पद पर कार्यरत थे।
additional director general indian coast guard commander
