विशाखापट्टनम: पुलिस का दावा- मंत्रियों के काफिले पर हमले पूर्व नियोजित, फिल्म अभिनेता ने बिना अनुमति रैली की

AP | JSP chief & film actor Pawan Kalyan held rally on Oct 15 without permission. Big number of JSP workers went to airport to receive him. At that time ministers were going to the airport to catch flight. Some JSP workers attacked their convoy with flag sticks: Visakhapatnam CP pic.twitter.com/Yr499rMtZJ— ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2022
Visakhapatnam, AP | The attack was pre-planned. 70 people were arrested on the day of the incident, out of which 61 were granted bail by court & 9 people were sent to remand. 6 cases were registered against 100 people: Ch. Srikanth, CP pic.twitter.com/uuP4P3a0Sf— ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2022
