Mumbai: मुस्लिम युवक की पिटाई का वीडियो आया सामने, AIMIM नेता ने कहा- 'लव जिहाद' के नाम पर ये क्या हो रहा

मुंबई के बांद्रा रेलवे स्टेशन पर नाबालिग हिंदू लड़की के साथ घूमने वाले एक मुस्लिम युवक के साथ मारपीट का कथित वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर सामने आया है। ऑल इंडिया मजलिस-ए-इत्तेहादुल मुस्लिमीन (AIMIM) ने 'लव जिहाद के नाम पर हमले' की जांच की मांग की है।

I have been informed that this incident happened around 21/22nd July. At Bandra railway station which comes under Nirmal nagar p stn. But video was viral on social media today Then what was police doing till date,why no investigation or complaint registered by police who was… https://t.co/8nsvYcE0Iy