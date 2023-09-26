यूनिवर्सिटी कनेक्ट प्रोग्राम: पीएम बोले- जी20 की सफलता पूरे देश की, भारत की स्पीड का जवाब नहीं

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने मंगलवार को जी 20 यूनिवर्सिटी कनेक्ट प्रोग्राम के दौरान छात्रों को संबोधित किया। इस दौरान पीएम ने कहा कि जी 20 सम्मेलन की सफलता पूरे देश की है। इस सम्मेलन के दौरान दुनिया के लिए बड़े-बड़े फैसले लिए गए। पीएम मोदी ने कहा है कि भारत की स्पीड का जवाब नहीं है। 17 सितंबर को पीएम विश्वकर्मा योजना की शुरुआत की गई। भारत में सऊदी अरब 100 बिलियन डॉलर निवेश करने वाला है। इस दौरान पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि 23 अगस्त की तारीख पूरे देश के लिए अंतरिक्ष दिवस के रूप में अमर हुई है। चंद्रयान 3 की सफलता के साथ के बाद भारत के वैज्ञानिकों का लोहा पूरी दुनिया ने माना है।

#WATCH | Delhi | At the G20 University Connect Finale, PM Narendra Modi says, "In the last 30 days, India's diplomacy has reached new heights. Before G20, the BRICS Summit was held in South Africa. With India's efforts, six new countries were included in the BRICS community...You… pic.twitter.com/RVOrT82Io7

— ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2023 जी-20 यूनिवर्सिटी कनेक्ट फिनाले में पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा, "पिछले 30 दिनों में भारत की कूटनीति नई ऊंचाइयों पर पहुंची है। जी-20 से पहले ब्रिक्स शिखर सम्मेलन दक्षिण अफ्रीका में आयोजित किया गया था। भारत के प्रयासों से ब्रिक्स समुदाय में छह नए देशों को शामिल किया गया। आने मुझे सभी अच्छे कर्म करने के लिए चुना है। जी-20 शिखर सम्मेलन से ठीक पहले मैंने इंडोनेशिया में विश्व के कई नेताओं के साथ बैठक की थी। उसके बाद जी-20 में दुनिया के लिए बड़े फैसले लिए गए। आज के ध्रुवीकृत अंतरराष्ट्रीय माहौल के बीच इतने सारे देशों को एक मंच पर लाना कोई छोटी बात नहीं है।"

