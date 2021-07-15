लड़ेंगे कोरोना से: स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय ने की तैयारियों की समीक्षा, राज्यों से व्यय प्रस्ताव भेजने का आग्रह

Union Health Ministry reviewed preparations under 'India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Package: Phase II' scheme with all States/UTs. They've been urged to send their expenditure proposals at the earliest to enable expeditious approval from Centre pic.twitter.com/ww2rantCd5— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.