Union Health Ministry reviewed preparations under India COVID19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Package Phase 2

लड़ेंगे कोरोना से: स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय ने की तैयारियों की समीक्षा, राज्यों से व्यय प्रस्ताव भेजने का आग्रह

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: गौरव पाण्डेय Updated Thu, 15 Jul 2021 04:17 PM IST
केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्री मनसुख मांडविया
केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्री मनसुख मांडविया - फोटो : पीटीआई (फाइल)

केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय ने गुरुवार को 'इंडिया कोविड-19 इमरजेंसी रिस्पॉन्स एंड हेल्थ सिस्टम्स प्रिपेयर्डनेस पैकेज: फेज 2' के तहत सभी राज्यों और केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों के साथ तैयारियों की समीक्षा की। इस दौरान राज्यों और केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों के अनुरोध किया गया कि केंद्र से शीघ्र अनुमोदन प्राप्त करने के लिए अपने व्यय प्रस्ताव जल्द से जल्द भेज दें। 
india news national union health ministry coronavirus india
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

