Union Health Ministry has asked CIB of AIIMS to review and examine the tuition fees of students

केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय ने सीआईबी से छात्रों की ट्यूशन फीस की समीक्षा करने को कहा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 22 Nov 2019 07:48 PM IST
एम्स (फाइल फोटो)
एम्स (फाइल फोटो)
केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय ने अखिल भारतीय आयुर्विज्ञान संस्थान (एम्स) के केंद्रीय संस्थान निकाय (सीआईबी) को छात्रों की ट्यूशन फीस की समीक्षा करने के लिए कहा है। साथ में स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय ने सभी चिकित्सा संस्थानों में रोगियों के लिए एक समान उपयोगकर्ता शुल्क तय करने के लिए भी कहा है।
