केरल में दो सीपीएम कार्यकर्ताओं की हत्या, पार्टी ने कांग्रेस पर लगाया आरोप

Kerala: Two CPM workers allegedly killed in Venjaramoodu, rural area of Thiruvananthapuram. One of them died on the spot while other victim succumbed to his injuries at Medical college hospital. 3 people taken in police custody.— ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2020
CPM alleges Congress is behind the murder.
