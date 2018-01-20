Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   India News ›   TRAI Recommends Using Mobile And Internet During Air Travel

हवाई यात्रा के दौरान कर सकेंगे मोबाइल और इंटरनेट का प्रयोग,TRAI ने की सिफारिश

एजेंसी/नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 20 Jan 2018 10:08 AM IST
TRAI Recommends Using Mobile And Internet During Air Travel
देश में हवाई यात्रा करने वाले लोगों को एक बड़ी राहत मिलने वाली है। जल्द ही हवाई यात्रा के दौरान भी उन्हें मोबाइल और इंटरनेट सेवा का लाभ मिल सकता है। दूरसंचार नियामक ट्राई ने शुक्रवार को इसकी सिफारिश की है। 

इस सेवा को लाभ सैटेलाइट और टेरेस्ट्रियल दोनों ही नेटवर्क पर मिलेगा। ‘इन-फ्लाइट कनेक्टिविटी’ (आईएफसी) पर दी गई अपनी सिफारिश में ट्राई ने कहा कि भारतीय हवाई क्षेत्र में ‘आईएफसी के लिए प्राधिकरण इंटरनेट और विमान में मोबाइल संचार (एमसीए) के लिए सिफारिश कर रही है। 

दरअसल दूरसंचार विभाग ने 10 अगस्त, 2017 को भारतीय दूरसंचार नियामक प्राधिकरण (ट्राई) से आवाज, डेटा और वीडियो सेवाएं पेश करने के संदर्भ में राय मांगी थी। इस सेवा का लाभ भारतीय वायु क्षेत्र में घरेलू, अंतरराष्ट्रीय और भारतीय क्षेत्र की सीमा से गुजरने वाली विमानों को मिलेगा।

RELATED

ट्राई ने कहा कि अगर कोई हानिकारक हस्तक्षेप नहीं होता है तो मोबाइल सेवाओं के लिए विमानन केबिन में प्रौद्योगिकी और आवृत्तियों के उपयोग के मामले में आईएफसी सेवा प्रदाताओं के लिए लचीलापन होना चाहिए जो अंतरराष्ट्रीय मानकों के अनुरूप हो। वहीं ट्राई ने अपनी सिफारिश में भारतीय सीमा क्षेत्र में तीन हजार मीटर की ऊंचाई तक ही इस सेवा का लाभ देने की सिफारिश की है।
trai air travel mobile internet

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

karan johar hang out with neha dhupia shweta bachchan nanda
Bollywood

जब करण जौहर से पूछा गया नेकेड होने के लिए कितने पैसे लेंगे, जानें क्या दिया जवाब

20 जनवरी 2018

controversy 63rd filmfare awards 2018 nomination list
Bollywood

FilmFare Awards पर उठे सवाल, ट्विटर पर बोले यूजर्स- 'राजकुमार बॉलीवुड के आजिंक्य रहाणे'

19 जनवरी 2018

sarkar 3 writer p jaya cliams for script ram gopal varma film god sex and truth
Bollywood

पोर्न स्टार के साथ राम गोपाल वर्मा ने बनाई फिल्म, अब God Sex and Truth पर खड़ा हुआ विवाद

20 जनवरी 2018

kangana ranaut and hrithik roshan together in mumbai police event umang 2018
Bollywood

शादी की खबरों के बीच ऋतिक रोशन और कंगना रनौत दिखे साथ-साथ, आखिर ये माजरा क्या है

19 जनवरी 2018

63rd filmfare awards nomination list
Bollywood

63वें FilmFare Awards के नॉमिनेशन में किसे मिली जगह, यहां देखें पूरी लिस्ट

19 जनवरी 2018

Rajput leader abhishek som threatens to bury Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali alive
Bollywood

Padmaavat: क्या दीपिका पादुकोण के लिए टलेगी रिलीज डेट, संजय लीला भंसाली पर फिर आई आफत

19 जनवरी 2018

Shah Rukh khan Son Aryan Khan Mobbed By Girls At London Airport
Bollywood

लड़कियों के साथ शाहरुख खान के बेटे की ये तस्वीरें हुई वायरल, अब क्या कहेंगी गौरी खान

19 जनवरी 2018

saif ali khan worried about taimur ali khan behaviour
Bollywood

सैफ की बहन ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, क्यों छोटी इनाया से दूर रहते हैं एक साल के तैमूर

19 जनवरी 2018

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vivek Oberoi come under the same roof at israeli prime minister programme
Bollywood

नेतन्याहू के प्रोग्राम में सालों बाद Ex BF से मिलीं ऐश्वर्या, ससुर और पति के सामने करना पड़ा अवॉयड

20 जनवरी 2018

welcome to new york poster release sonakshi sinha diljit dosanjh karan johar
Bollywood

डबल रोल में सलमान के साथ करण जौहर करेंगे 'वेलकम टू न्यूयॉर्क', सामने आया POSTAR

19 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

Silence in near border homes, Just the rounds of the bomb
India News

सरहद से सटे घरों में सन्नाटा हर तरफ सिर्फ गोलों की गूंज

बेबसी, दर्द, गुस्सा, डर और मजबूरी ऐसी कि किसी से कोई बात नहीं करना चाहता। यह हालात सरहद सटे गांव के हैं।

20 जनवरी 2018

Sohrabuddin case: Shah's petition filed against CBI
India News

सोहराबुद्दीन केस: शाह की रिहाई मामले में सीबीआई के खिलाफ याचिका दायर

20 जनवरी 2018

India closer to NSG membership Vasanar, MTCR has already included
India News

NSG की सदस्यता के और करीब पहुंचा भारत, वासेनार, MTCR में पहले ही हो चुका है शामिल

20 जनवरी 2018

officer carrying the note stole the shoes from the press
India News

प्रेस से जूतों में नोट चुराकर ले जा रहे अधिकारी को दबोचा

20 जनवरी 2018

68,500 youths dream fail become teacher, before recruitment matter in high court
India News

68,500 युवाओं के शिक्षक बनने का सपना टूटा, भर्ती से पहले कोर्ट पहुंचा मामला

19 जनवरी 2018

Two bombs found in Bodh Gaya during the tour of the Dalai Lama
India News

दलाईलामा का दौरा: बोध गया को फिर से दहलाने की कोशिश, मिले दो बम

20 जनवरी 2018

Boost for NSG membership, as India enters in Australia Group Despite Chinas intervention
India News

चीन के दखल के बावजूद भी भारत को मिली बड़ी सफलता, जल्द मिलेगी NSG की सदस्यता 

19 जनवरी 2018

interview of pm narendra modi after become prime minister important points
India News

पीएम मोदी इंटरव्यू: दिए 'कूटनीति से लेकर राजनीति' तक के सवालों का जवाब

20 जनवरी 2018

We parted our ways the day Arvind Kejriwal formed Aam Aadmi Party Says Anna Hazare
India News

AAP पर अन्ना का हमला, बोले- राजनीतिक पार्टियों से देश चलता तो आज ये हालत नहीं होती

19 जनवरी 2018

Former Gujarat CM Anandiben Patel becomes the governor of Madhya Pradesh
India News

गुजरात की पूर्व CM आनंदीबेन पटेल होंगी मध्य प्रदेश की राज्यपाल

20 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

मिट्टी खाकर पिछले 90 सालों से जिंदा है ये आदमी

झारखंड के साहिबगंज में एक शख्स पिछले 90 सालों से सिर्फ मिट्टी खाकर जिंदा हैं। 100 साल के कारू पासवान 11 साल की उम्र से मिट्टी खा रहे हैं। शारीरिक तौर पर भी कारू बिल्कुल चुस्त दुरुस्त हैं।

20 जनवरी 2018

UNKNOWN AND INTERESTING FACTS ABOUT GUJARAT EX CM ANANDI BEN PATEL 4:20

आनंदीबेन पटेल बनेंगी इस राज्य की गवर्नर! देखिए उनका राजनीतिक सफर

20 जनवरी 2018

CLASHES BETWEEN CPI(m) AND BJP WORKERS IN TRIPURA 1:01

VIDEO: त्रिपुरा में बीजेपी और सीपीआई (एम) कार्यकर्ताओं में झड़प, दो गंभीर रूप से घायल

20 जनवरी 2018

ABVP WORKER SHYAM PRASAD MURDERED IN KANNUR OF KERALA 0:56

केरल के कन्नूर जिले में ABVP कार्यकर्ता की हत्या, इस संगठन पर लगा आरोप

20 जनवरी 2018

Everything you wanted to know about Aam Aadmi Party MLA's office of profit case 3:01

अरविंद केजरीवाल को अब तक का सबसे बड़ा झटका, आप के 20 विधायकों की सदस्यता रद्द

19 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

IB investigate will be mandatory before appointment in regulatory bodies like SEBI and TRAI
India News

अब 'करेक्टर सर्टिफिकेट' देखकर सेबी और ट्राई में नियुक्ति करेगी सरकार

14 जनवरी 2018

International Inter-connect Charges now 30 Paise Per Minute says TRAI
Technology

TRAI ने घटाई इंटरनेशनल कॉलिंग की दरेंः 30 पैसा प्रति मिनट हुआ इंटरकनेक्शन चार्ज

12 जनवरी 2018

Aircel to shut down operations in 6 circles by January 30 says Trai
Tech Diary

30 जनवरी से इन 6 सर्किल में बंद हो जाएगी Aircel की सर्विस

21 दिसंबर 2017

Apple to help India government to develop anti spam app
Mobile Apps

भारत सरकार के आगे झुका Apple, एंटी स्पैम ऐप बनाने में करेगा मदद

15 नवंबर 2017

Telecom Regulator Trai giving NOD to Internet Telephony Feature Enable Calling with Wi-Fi
Tech Diary

TRAI लाने जा रही इंटरनेट टेलीफोनी फीचर, नेटवर्क नहीं है फिर भी कर पाएंगे कॉल

25 अक्टूबर 2017

Reliance Jio Leads in August 4G Download Speeds says TRAI
Technology

4जी डाउनलोड स्पीड में लगातार 8वें महीने जियो टॉप पर : TRAI

9 अक्टूबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.