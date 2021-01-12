शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   TMC MP Sisir Adhikari removed from the post of Chairman of Digha Sankrpur Development Authority Board

ममता का एक्शन: सुवेंदु अधिकारी के पिता शिशिर को डीएसडीए के चेयरमैन पद से हटाया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Tue, 12 Jan 2021 11:40 AM IST
सुवेंदु अधिकारी
सुवेंदु अधिकारी - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
सुवेंदु अधिकारी के पिता और टीएमसी सांसद शिशिर अधिकारी को दीघा शंकरपुर विकास प्राधिकरण बोर्ड (डीएसडीए) के चेयरमैन के पद से हटा दिया है। अब शिशिर अधिकारी की जगह अखिल गिरी को इस पद की जिम्मेदारी दी जाएगी।
