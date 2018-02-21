There is no restriction on the language of a candidate's signature in railway recruitment examination, language can be any: Piyush Goyal,Railway Minister pic.twitter.com/VjNOZJD5eB— ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2018
Railway examination fees for exempted categories is Rs 250, which will be refunded once they appear in the exam & for general categories, it is Rs 500, of which Rs 400 will be refunded after appearing in exam: Piyush Goyal,Railway Minister— ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2018
पीएनबी घोटाला में गिरफ्तार किए गए कारोबारी नीरव मोदी की कंपनी फायरस्टार के सीनियर एग्जिक्यूटिव अर्जुन पाटिल की पत्नी ने कहा है कि मेरे पति निर्दोष हैं और नीरव मोदी इन सबके लिए जिम्मेदार है।
21 फरवरी 2018