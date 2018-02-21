शहर चुनें

रेलवे भर्ती परीक्षा पर सरकार ने दी बड़ी राहत, अब फीस होगी रिफंड

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 21 Feb 2018 09:30 PM IST
There is no restriction on the language of a candidate's signature in railway recruitment exam
रेलमंत्री पीयूष गोयल - फोटो : ANI
केंद्रीय रेलवे मंत्री पीयूष गोयल ने कहा कि रेलवे भर्ती परीक्षा में उम्मीदवार किसी भी भाषा में हस्ताक्षर कर सकते हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि भाषा पर किसी भी तरह का कोई प्रतिबंध नहीं है।  




वहीं परीक्षा शुल्क पर पीयूष गोयल ने कहा कि छूट वाली श्रेणियों के लिए रेलवे परीक्षा शुल्क 250 रुपए है हालांकि यह बाद में वापस कर दी जाएगी। जबकि सामन्य श्रेणियों के लिए परीक्षा फीस 500 रुपए है। उपस्थित होने के बाद 400 रुपए वापस कर दिए जाएंगे। 




 

