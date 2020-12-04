उद्धव ठाकरे बोले, मुझे अपने सहयोगियों के फोन टैप करने की कोई जरूरत नहीं

This govt has support of people. They have accepted us as we are doing good work. I trust all my ministers, there is no need for me to tap the phones of my colleagues. All are doing really good work. This Govt is firm: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray pic.twitter.com/TN9bc6d4TV— ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2020
Even popular Canadian leaders understand plight of our farmers face with passage of farm bills.Ever since central govt has taken charge,they've added to problems in the country. Be it farmers' issue or managing #COVID19 crisis,this govt (Centre) has failed in many aspects:S Pawar https://t.co/umSZdccC25— ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2020
