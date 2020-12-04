शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   there is no need for me to tap the phones of my colleagues, says cm CM Uddhav Thackeray

उद्धव ठाकरे बोले, मुझे अपने सहयोगियों के फोन टैप करने की कोई जरूरत नहीं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Fri, 04 Dec 2020 12:57 AM IST
महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे
महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे - फोटो : पीटीआई

ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र में एक कार्यक्रम में सीएम उद्धव ठाकरे ने कहा हमारी सरकार को लोगों का समर्थन प्राप्त है। उन्होंने हमें स्वीकार कर लिया है क्योंकि हम अच्छा काम कर रहे हैं। साथ ही कहा कि मुझे अपने सभी मंत्रियों पर भरोसा है, मुझे अपने सहयोगियों के फोन टैप करने की कोई आवश्यकता नहीं है। सभी वास्तव में अच्छा काम कर रहे हैं।
वहीं एनसीपी के वरिष्ठ नेता और प्रमुख शरद पवार ने कहा महाराष्ट्र विकास अगाड़ी ने इनता सारी प्राकृतिक आपदाओं का सामना करते हुए अच्छा काम किया है। राज्य सरकार ने महाराष्ट्र की बेहतरी के लिए कड़ी मेहनत की है।
