ISRO: मिशन गगनयान की तैयारियां जोरों पर, क्रू रिकवरी टीम के प्रथम बैच ने WSTF प्रशिक्षण का पहला चरण पूरा किया

इसरो के मिशन गगनयान की तैयारियां जोरों पर है। मिशन गगनयान की क्रू रिकवरी टीम के पहले बैच ने कोच्चि में भारतीय नौसेना की जल जीवन रक्षा प्रशिक्षण सुविधा (डब्ल्यूएसटीएफ) में प्रशिक्षण का पहला चरण पूरा कर लिया। भारतीय नौसेना के गोताखोरों और समुद्री कमांडो की एक टीम ने विभिन्न समुद्री परिस्थितियों में क्रू मॉड्यूल का रिकवरी प्रशिक्षण लिया। डब्लूएसटीएफ में प्रशिक्षित टीम अब आने वाले महीनों में इसरो द्वारा योजनाबद्ध परीक्षण लॉन्च की रिकवरी में शामिल होगी।

The first batch of Crew Recovery Team of Mission Gaganyaan completed Phase-I of training at Indian Navy's Water Survival Training Facility (WSTF) in Kochi. A team of Indian Naval divers and marine commandos underwent recovery training of the crew module in various sea conditions.… pic.twitter.com/nhtOcCSkCU