तेलंगाना में आसमानी आफत से सड़कें हुईं तालाब, अब तक 11 की मौत, परीक्षाएं स्थगित

#WATCH Telangana: Heavy rainfall in Hyderabad triggers waterlogging and flooding in different parts of the city. pic.twitter.com/Mf81A6UAum

All exams under jurisdiction of Osmania University scheduled on 14 & 15 Oct are postponed due to torrential rains. Exams from 16 Oct will be conducted as per timetable. Schedule of postponed exams will be informed shortly: Controller of Examinations, Osmania University, Hyderabad