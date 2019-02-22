शहर चुनें

तेलंगाना सरकार ने शहीदों के परिवारों को 25-25 लाख रुपये देने की घोषणा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दिल्ली Updated Fri, 22 Feb 2019 02:24 PM IST
तेलंगाना के मुख्यमंत्री के चंद्रशेखर राव
तेलंगाना के मुख्यमंत्री के चंद्रशेखर राव
तेलंगाना के मुख्यमंत्री के चंद्रशेखर राव ने 14 फरवरी को हुये पुलवामा हमले में सीआरपीएफ के शहीद हुए जवानों के परिवारों को 25-25 लाख रुपये आर्थिक सहायता देने की घोषणा की है।
इससे पहले विधानसभा और विधान परिषद में पुलवामा हमले पर एक निंदा प्रस्ताव पास किया गया और शहीदों के परिवारों के प्रति सहानुभूति व्यक्त की गई। विधानमंडल के दोनों सदनों के सदस्यों ने सीआरपीएफ के शहीद होने वाले 40 जवानों के सम्मान में दो मिनट का मौन भी रखा गया। 



 

telangana telangana government pulwama terror attack pulwama crpf soldiers crpf तेलंगाना पुलवामा आतंकी हमला
केशव प्रसाद मौर्य का 73 सीटें जीतने का दावा
India News

यूपी के डिप्टी सीएम का 73 सीटें जीतने का दावा, कहा-नहीं छिटकेंगे अनुप्रिया और राजभर

यूपी में भाजपा से सहयोगी दलों की नाराजगी की खबर के बीच प्रदेश के उपमुख्यमंत्री केशव मौर्य ने जोर दिया है कि अपना दल और सुहेलदेव भारतीय समाज पार्टी के साथ भाजपा का गठबंधन पहले की तरह जारी रहेगा और लोकसभा चुनाव में गठबंधन ‘73 प्लस’ सीटों पर जीतेगा। 

22 फरवरी 2019

राजस्थान और तेलंगाना में चुनाव प्रचार खत्म
India News

'भारत में होने वाला लोकसभा चुनाव हो सकता है दुनिया का सबसे खर्चीला चुनाव'

22 फरवरी 2019

पुलवामा हमले के बाद मौके पर पहुंचे सुरक्षाबल
India News

पुलवामा पर यूएनएससी प्रस्ताव में है भारत प्रस्तावित भाषा, चीन ने भी किया समर्थन

22 फरवरी 2019

पुलवामा को लेकर राहुल का पीएम मोदी पर हमला
India News

शहीदों के घर ‘दर्द का दरिया’ उमड़ा था और ‘प्राइम टाइम मिनिस्टर’ दरिया में शूटिंग कर रहे थे: राहुल

22 फरवरी 2019

नितिन गडकरी
India News

पाकिस्तान का पानी रोकने के सवाल पर नितिन गडकरी ने कही ये बड़ी बात

22 फरवरी 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

पाकिस्तानी सेना में हलचल शुरू, अस्पतालों को दिए पूरी तरह तैयार रहने के आदेश

22 फरवरी 2019

tihar jail
India News

पुलवामा हमले के बाद विशेष सुरक्षा घेरे में पाकिस्तानी कैदी

22 फरवरी 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

7 पाकिस्तानी आतंकियों जम्मू से तिहाड़ भेजने की याचिका, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने मांगा जवाब

22 फरवरी 2019

kashmiri students
India News

कश्मीरियों पर हमलों के मामलों में केंद्र और राज्यों को नोटिस, कार्रवाई का आदेश

22 फरवरी 2019

राजधानी एक्सप्रेस
India News

जल्द आ रही है: पहले से ज्यादा तेज राजधानी ट्रेन, ज्यादा यात्री कर सकेंगे सफर

22 फरवरी 2019

