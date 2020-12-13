तमिलनाडु: आप ने भ्रष्टाचार के खिलाफ चेन्नई में निकाली 'झाड़ू यात्रा', पुलिस ने हिरासत में लिया

Tamil Nadu: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers organised a 'Broom Yatra' in Chennai against corruption in state."Police didn't allow us to stage protest peacefully but BJP took out rally here uninterruptedly," says State convener, AAP pic.twitter.com/LPpujOMvNJ — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2020
Party workers were later detained by Police.
