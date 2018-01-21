Download App
Suresh Kumar and his sister got Indian Citizenship but mother is still Pakistani

1986 में भारत आए इस परिवार के बच्चे बन गए हिंदुस्तानी पर मां अभी भी पाकिस्तानी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sun, 21 Jan 2018 08:28 AM IST
Suresh Kumar and his sister got Indian Citizenship but mother is still Pakistani
भारत-पाकिस्तान
उत्तर प्रदेश का आलमबाग एक ऐसी जगह है जहां आपको एक ही छत के नीचे रहने वाले कई ऐसे परिवार मिल जाएंगे जिनके कुछ सदस्य हिंदुस्तानी तो कुछ पाकिस्तानी हैं। कुछ सदस्य अब भी अपने पाकिस्तानी वीजा की अवधि को आगे बढ़ाने के लिए हर साल सरकारी कार्यालयों के चक्कर काटते रहते हैं। वहीं कुछ सदस्यों को गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह से भारत की नागरिकता मिल गई है।

ऐसा ही एक वाकया कृष्णानगर निवासी सुरेश कुमार का सामने आया है। सुरेश और उनकी बहन को भारतीय नागरिकता मिल चुई है लेकिन उनकी मां अब भी इससे वंचित हैं। सुरेश ने बताया कि वह अपने माता-पिता के साथ साल 1986 में लखनऊ आ गए थे। साल 2010 में उन्होंने मां, बहन सहित खुद की नागरिकता के लिए आवेदन किया था।

जिसके बाद सुरेश को 4 साल और बहन को 8 साल बाद भारतीय नागरिकता मिल गई। मगर उनकी मां भगवंती देवी को अभी और इंतजार करना पड़ेगा। कुमार का कहना है कि इससे आधा परिवार हिंदुस्तानी तो आधा पाकिस्तानी हो गया है। उनकी मां का मानना है कि नागरिकता मिलने से अब उनके बच्चे खुलकर अपने अधिकारों का प्रयोग कर सकेंगे और अपना खुद का घर भी बनवा लेंगे।
