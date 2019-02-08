शहर चुनें

Supreme Court rejected petition of former IPS Sanjiv Bhatt

सुप्रीम कोर्ट का पूर्व आईपीएस अधिकारी संजीव भट की याचिका पर सुनवाई से इनकार

भाषा, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 08 Feb 2019 05:10 PM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
 उच्चतम न्यायालय ने बर्खास्त किए गए आईपीएस अधिकारी संजीव भट के परिवार को सुरक्षा मुहैया कराने की उनकी याचिका पर सुनवाई करने से शुक्रवार को इंकार कर दिया ।
न्यायमूर्ति ए के सीकरी और न्यायामूर्ति एस अब्दुल नजीर की पीठ ने भट से अपनी याचिका गुजरात उच्च न्यायालय के पास ले जाने को कहा।
 
इससे पहले चार अक्टूबर को उच्चतम न्यायालय ने उनकी पत्नी की याचिका खारिज कर दी थी। पूर्व आईपीएस अधिकारी की पत्नी ने 22 साल पुराने मामले में पुलिस जांच और संजीव की न्यायिक हिरासत को चुनौती दी थी।

उच्चतम न्यायालय संजीव भट supreme court sanjiv bhatt
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

