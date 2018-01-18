Download App
देशभर में रिलीज होगी 'पद्मावत', कानून व्यवस्था संभालना राज्यों की जिम्मेदारी: सुप्रीम कोर्ट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 18 Jan 2018 01:25 PM IST
supreme court orders film padmaavat will release in all states
padmaavati
विवादों में चल रही फिल्म पद्मावत को लेकर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने बड़ा फैसला दिया है। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने आदेश दिए हैं कि फिल्म सभी राज्यों में रिलीज होगी। इससे पहले फिल्म के निर्माता कई राज्यों में बैन की शिकायत लेकर सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंचे थे। कोर्ट ने राजस्थान, हरियाणा, गुजरात और मध्य प्रदेश के उस ऑर्डर पर स्टे लगा दिया है. जिसके आधार पर फिल्म पर बैन लगा दिया गया था।
 
कोर्ट ने निर्देश दिए है कि फिल्म की रिलीजिंग के दौरान ये राज्यों की जिम्मेदारी है कि वे कानून व्यवस्था को संभालें।
 

दरअसल, देशभर में विरोध के चलते ये फिल्म लंबे समय से विवादों में है और इसी के चलते देश के चार राज्यों ने इसकी रिलीजिंग पर बैन लगा दिया था। बुधवार को निर्माता की ओर से न्यायमूर्ति दीपक मिश्रा की अध्यक्षता वाली तीन सदस्यीय पीठ के समक्ष इस मामले का उल्लेख करते हुए याचिका पर जल्द सुनवाई की गुहार लगाई गई थी। 

याचिका में कहा गया था कि सेंसर बोर्ड के सुझाव पर न केवल फिल्म का नाम ‘पद्मावती’ से बदलकर ‘पद्मावत’ कर दिया बल्कि फिल्म से कई दृश्य भी निकाल दिए गए। याचिका में फिल्मों को पाबंदी लगाने के राज्य सरकार के अधिकार पर सवाल उठाया गया है। जब सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा कि विधि-व्यवस्था को देखते हुए राज्य के किसी हिस्से में फिल्म के प्रदर्शन को निलंबित किया जा सकता है। ऐसे में सरकार पूरे राज्य में फिल्म पर प्रतिबंध कैसे लगाया जा सकता है।

सुप्रीम कोर्ट का छह राज्यों में पद्मावत पर बैन के खिलाफ स्टे

छह राज्यों में फिल्म ‘पद्मावत’ की स्क्रीनिंग बैन करने के खिलाफ सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने फिल्म निर्माताओं के पक्ष में स्थगनादेश जारी कर दिया है।

18 जनवरी 2018

HEAVY FIRING FROM PAKISTANI TROOPS AT BORDER, ONE BSF SOLDIER MARTYRED IN JAMMU-KASHMIR 1:42

भारतीय सीमा पर एक बार फिर पाकिस्तान ने की गोलीबारी,एक बीएसएफ जवान शहीद

18 जनवरी 2018

pm modi government promoting one nation one election project 3:02

'एक राष्ट्र एक चुनाव’ पर मुंबई में लगेगा बीजेपी के नेताओं का मेला

18 जनवरी 2018

CHINA ENTERS IN DOKLAM MADE 7 HELIPADS SATELLITE IMAGES GONE VIRAL 1:33

डोकलाम में चीन ने बनाए सात हेलीपैड, हथियार और सैनिक भी तैनात

18 जनवरी 2018

CELEBRATIONS AT DALAL STREET AFTER SENSEX CROSSES 35000 MARK 2:34

सेंसेक्स 35000 के पार, दलाल स्ट्रीट में ऐसे हुआ सेलिब्रेशन

18 जनवरी 2018

