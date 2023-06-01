Southern Railways: कन्नूर रेलवे स्टेशन पर ट्रेन की एक बोगी में शरारती तत्वों ने लगाई आग, सभी यात्री सुरक्षित

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
Fire broke out in a coach of Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express at Kannur Railway Station of Palakkad Division at 11:07 pm yesterday. Fire likely due to a miscreant activity. No casualty or injury to anyone: Railways— ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Followed