सोनिया गांधी ने राहुल को कहा 'बॉस', कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष बनने पर दी बधाई

We performed very creditably under tough circumstances in Gujarat &recent by-election results in Rajasthan were huge. This shows winds of change are coming. I am sure Karnataka too will underline resurgence of Congress: Sonia Gandhi in Congress Parliamentary Party meet (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/kSFpyPLjY6— ANI (@ANI) 8 February 2018
It has been almost 4 years since this govt came to power, this has been a period in which institutions which have come under systematic assault-Parliament itself, judiciary, media&civil society. Investigative agencies have been let loose against political opponents: Sonia Gandhi— ANI (@ANI) 8 February 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की ओर से रेणुका चौधरी पर की गई टिप्पणी पर कांग्रेस ने कड़ी आपत्ति जताई है।
8 फरवरी 2018
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.