Social media: Shashi Tharoor smashing coconut in the temple and funny memes

सोशल मीडिया: शशि थरूर ने मंदिर में इस अंदाज में फोड़ा नारियल कि ट्विटर पर बन गए मजेदार मेमे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: Amit Mandal Updated Thu, 26 Aug 2021 07:51 AM IST

सार

थरूर के इस फोटो के ट्विटर आते ही यूजर्स ने इस पर मेमे बनाने शुरू कर दिए। किसी ने उन्हें टोक्यो ओलंपिक पहुंचा दिया तो कोई उन्हें सीधे लीड्स टेस्ट मैच के ग्राउंड पर ले गया।
Shashi Tharoor
Shashi Tharoor - फोटो : Twitter

ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता शशि थरूर का एक फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हो रहा है। इस फोटो में थरूर केरला में एक मंदिर में नारियल फोड़ते नजर आ रहे हैं। फोटो में ऐसा दिख रहा है जैसे कि वह बेहद ताकत के साथ नारियल को पटक रहे हैं। ये फोटो 21 अगस्त है लेकिन खासा ट्रेंड में बना रहा। 
थरूर के इस फोटो के ट्विटर आते ही यूजर्स ने इस पर मेमे बनाने शुरू कर दिए। किसी ने उन्हें टोक्यो ओलंपिक पहुंचा दिया तो कोई उन्हें सीधे लीड्स टेस्ट मैच के ग्राउंड पर ले गया। खुद थरूर भी इस पर हैरान रह गए। 




आप भी देखिए कि इस फोटो को लेकर किस तरह के ट्वीट किए गए हैं। कई ट्वीट तो खुद शशि थरूर ने ही किए हैं। 



इस मेमे को देखिए, हंसी छूट जाएगी। 



ये भी कम मजेदार नहीं 



ये मेमे आपको हंसने पर मजबूर कर देगा 






 

india news national social media shashi tharoor smashing coconut in temple funny memes twitter
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

