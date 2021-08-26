सोशल मीडिया: शशि थरूर ने मंदिर में इस अंदाज में फोड़ा नारियल कि ट्विटर पर बन गए मजेदार मेमे

{"_id":"6126f8cecc1774700373f6bf","slug":"social-media-shashi-tharoor-smashing-coconut-in-the-temple-and-funny-memes","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e: \u0936\u0936\u093f \u0925\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0928\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0932 \u0915\u093f \u091f\u094d\u0935\u093f\u091f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u090f \u092e\u091c\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u092e\u0947","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}

सार थरूर के इस फोटो के ट्विटर आते ही यूजर्स ने इस पर मेमे बनाने शुरू कर दिए। किसी ने उन्हें टोक्यो ओलंपिक पहुंचा दिया तो कोई उन्हें सीधे लीड्स टेस्ट मैच के ग्राउंड पर ले गया।

वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता शशि थरूर का एक फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हो रहा है। इस फोटो में थरूर केरला में एक मंदिर में नारियल फोड़ते नजर आ रहे हैं। फोटो में ऐसा दिख रहा है जैसे कि वह बेहद ताकत के साथ नारियल को पटक रहे हैं। ये फोटो 21 अगस्त है लेकिन खासा ट्रेंड में बना रहा।



थरूर के इस फोटो के ट्विटर आते ही यूजर्स ने इस पर मेमे बनाने शुरू कर दिए। किसी ने उन्हें टोक्यो ओलंपिक पहुंचा दिया तो कोई उन्हें सीधे लीड्स टेस्ट मैच के ग्राउंड पर ले गया। खुद थरूर भी इस पर हैरान रह गए।







आप भी देखिए कि इस फोटो को लेकर किस तरह के ट्वीट किए गए हैं। कई ट्वीट तो खुद शशि थरूर ने ही किए हैं।







इस मेमे को देखिए, हंसी छूट जाएगी।







ये भी कम मजेदार नहीं







ये मेमे आपको हंसने पर मजबूर कर देगा















विस्तार

विज्ञापन

And then offered a “Niramala” at the Elevanchery Bhagavathy Kshetram a few minutes from my ancestral home (where I also smashed a ritual coconut & prayed to the Naga gods worshipped by all Nairs). #Onam blessings to all especially those suffering in these troubled times. pic.twitter.com/2rJuKVPEHl — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 21, 2021

There are many of these memes going around using the pic of me ritually smashing a coconut. I don’t know who dreams them up by they are often very funny. This one is one of my favourites: pic.twitter.com/yGk0LWz1TR — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 25, 2021

This one is a gem too. pic.twitter.com/15Scqkcmhd — Ankit Pandey (@r4ankit) August 25, 2021

There are many of these memes going around using the pic of me ritually smashing a coconut. I don’t know who dreams them up by they are often very funny. This one is one of my favourites: pic.twitter.com/yGk0LWz1TR — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 25, 2021

वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता शशि थरूर का एक फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हो रहा है। इस फोटो में थरूर केरला में एक मंदिर में नारियल फोड़ते नजर आ रहे हैं। फोटो में ऐसा दिख रहा है जैसे कि वह बेहद ताकत के साथ नारियल को पटक रहे हैं। ये फोटो 21 अगस्त है लेकिन खासा ट्रेंड में बना रहा।थरूर के इस फोटो के ट्विटर आते ही यूजर्स ने इस पर मेमे बनाने शुरू कर दिए। किसी ने उन्हें टोक्यो ओलंपिक पहुंचा दिया तो कोई उन्हें सीधे लीड्स टेस्ट मैच के ग्राउंड पर ले गया। खुद थरूर भी इस पर हैरान रह गए।आप भी देखिए कि इस फोटो को लेकर किस तरह के ट्वीट किए गए हैं। कई ट्वीट तो खुद शशि थरूर ने ही किए हैं।इस मेमे को देखिए, हंसी छूट जाएगी।ये भी कम मजेदार नहींये मेमे आपको हंसने पर मजबूर कर देगा