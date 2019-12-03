सब जानते हैं बिशप-पुजारियों के कारनामे, लेकिन मौन रहते हैं : सिस्टर लूसी

विज्ञापन

Sister Lucy Kalappura, one of the nuns who protested against rape accused Franco Mulakkal, on her autobiography 'Karthaavinte Naamathil' (In the name of the Lord): It also states about sexual abuses from priests & bishops-a fact which everybody knows but is silent about. (02.12) pic.twitter.com/M3qSJDAsbz — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2019

Sister Lucy Kalappura: I had started writing it in 2004-05 because during the period of 2000-03 I had a bitter experience - mental torture from the congregation. I thought it will be better to keep a record of all that. So I started to write little by little. (02.12) https://t.co/lIZPGdCGi0 — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2019

Sister Lucy Kalappura: Catholic Church leaders, who supported the sisters - the victims, have now started talking against them & supporting the accused. It is against the teachings of Jesus Christ. It pained me & I thought this should be published, whatever is happening. (02.12) — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2019

दुष्कर्म के आरोपी पूर्व बिशप फ्रैंको मुलक्कल के खिलाफ विरोध प्रदर्शन करने वाली ननों में से एक सिस्टर लूसी कलाप्पुरा ने अपनी आत्मकथा 'कर्थाविन्ते नामथिल' (ईश्वर के नाम पर) को लेकर कहा है कि किताब में पुजारियों और बिशप द्वारा यौन उत्पीड़न के बारे में लिखा गया है। सिस्टर लूसी ने कहा कि यह बात सब जानते हैं लेकिन सब मौन हैं।सिस्टर लूसी ने कहा, 'मैंने साल 2004-05 में लिखना शुरू किया था क्योंकि साल 2000-03 के दौरान मेरा अनुभव बहुत बुरा रहा। मुझे मानसिक रूप से प्रताड़ित किया गया। मैंने सोचा कि इस सबका एक रिकॉर्ड रखना बेहतर होगा। इसलिए मैंने थोड़ा-थोड़ा लिखना शुरू किया।'उन्होंने कहा, कैथोलिक चर्च के नेता, जिन्होंने पीड़ित सिस्टर्स का समर्थन किया था, अब उनके खिलाफ बोलने लगे हैं और आरोपी का समर्थन करने लगे हैं। यह ईसा मसीह की शिक्षाओं के खिलाफ है। इससे मुझे तकलीफ हुई और मैंने सोचा कि ये जो भी हो रहा है इसे छपना चाहिए, जिससे लोगों तक असल बात पहुंच सके।