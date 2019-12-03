सब जानते हैं बिशप-पुजारियों के कारनामे, लेकिन मौन रहते हैं : सिस्टर लूसी

Sister Lucy Kalappura, one of the nuns who protested against rape accused Franco Mulakkal, on her autobiography 'Karthaavinte Naamathil' (In the name of the Lord): It also states about sexual abuses from priests & bishops-a fact which everybody knows but is silent about. (02.12) pic.twitter.com/M3qSJDAsbz— ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2019
Sister Lucy Kalappura: I had started writing it in 2004-05 because during the period of 2000-03 I had a bitter experience - mental torture from the congregation. I thought it will be better to keep a record of all that. So I started to write little by little. (02.12) https://t.co/lIZPGdCGi0— ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2019
Sister Lucy Kalappura: Catholic Church leaders, who supported the sisters - the victims, have now started talking against them & supporting the accused. It is against the teachings of Jesus Christ. It pained me & I thought this should be published, whatever is happening. (02.12)— ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
हरियाणा में पूर्ववर्ती भूपेन्दर सिंह हुड्डा सरकार द्वारा गुरुग्राम की करीब 1400 एकड़ भूमि अधिग्रहण की चल रही सीबीआई जांच पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कड़ी नाराजगी जताई है।
3 दिसंबर 2019