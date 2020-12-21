शहर चुनें
सिक्किम: नाथुला के पास गिरा भारतीय सेना का वाहन, तीन जवान शहीद, एक बुरी तरह घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गंगटोक Updated Mon, 21 Dec 2020 01:54 PM IST
रोड़ से नीचे गिरा भारतीय सेना का वाहन
रोड़ से नीचे गिरा भारतीय सेना का वाहन - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
सिक्किम में भारतीय सेना के तीन जवान शहीद हो गए हैं। यह घटना तब घटी जब उनका वाहन 20 दिसंबर को नाथुला के पास 17 मील पर बर्फ से लदे जवाहर लाल नेहरू रोड से नीचे गिर गया। इस घटना में एक जवान बुरी तरह से घायल हो गए। उन्हें इलाज के लिए स्थानीय अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। वहीं घटना में सेना के कर्नल के 13 वर्षीय बच्चे की भी मौत हो गई है।
india news national indian army soldier snow laden indian army vehicle critically injured

