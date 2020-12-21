सिक्किम: नाथुला के पास गिरा भारतीय सेना का वाहन, तीन जवान शहीद, एक बुरी तरह घायल

Sikkim: Three Indian Army soldiers along with a 13-year-old child of a Colonel lost their lives when their vehicle fell down from a snow-laden Jawahar Lal Nehru Road at 17th mile near Nathula on 20th December.
One soldier was critically injured and shifted to a local hospital. pic.twitter.com/4RkNDuKBQC — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.