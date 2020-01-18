शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut says who oppose Veer Savarkar, stay in Andaman jail for two days

संजय राउत का कांग्रेस पर हमला- 'विरोधी दो दिन अंडमान जेल में रहें, तब सावरकर को समझेंगे'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Sat, 18 Jan 2020 11:50 AM IST
शिवसेना सांसद संजय राउत
शिवसेना सांसद संजय राउत - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
शिवसेना सांसद संजय राउत ने वीर सावरकर को लेकर फिर एक बार कांग्रेस पर निशाना साधा। उन्होंने कहा कि जो लोग वीर सावरकर का विरोध करते हैं वे किसी भी विचारधारा या पार्टी से हों। उन्हें अंडमान के सेल्यूलर जेल में दो दिन रहने दें। जहां सावरकर को बंधक बनाया गया था। तब उन्हें उनके बलिदान और उनके योगदान का अहसास होगा।
विज्ञापन
बता दें कि सावरकर को लेकर कांग्रेस के सेवा दल की किताब के किए गए दावे पर भी संजय राउत ने तीखी प्रतिक्रिया दी थी। संजय राउत ने कहा था कि सावरकर महान थे और महान रहेंगे। जो लोग उनकी देशभक्ति पर सवाल उठा रहे हैं और उनकी आलोचना कर रहे हैं, उनके दिमाग में गंदगी भरी है।

बेलगाम सीमा मुद्दे पर बोले संजय राउत- मैं वहां जाऊंगा
संजय राउत ने बेलगाम सीमा मुद्दे पर कहा कि पाकिस्तानी, बांग्लादेशी और रोहिंग्या भारत में प्रवेश कर सकते हैं लेकिन महाराष्ट्र का कोई व्यक्ति बेलगाम (कर्नाटक) नहीं जा सकता है? ये गलत है। हम सब भारतीय हैं। मैं वहां जाऊंगा और लोगों से मिलूंगा और कार्यक्रमों में जाऊंगा, उनको रोकने नहीं दूंगा।



 
अब WEEKEND पर भी होगी, सरकारी नौकरी की तैयारी ,अभी जुड़ें सफलता क्लास से, सिर्फ Rs. 2,999 में
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

एनसीपी नेता नवाब मलिक
India News

सावरकर के मुद्दे को लेकर कांग्रेस पर भड़के एनसीपी नेता नवाब मलिक

4 जनवरी 2020

संजय राउत गिरिराज सिंह
Bihar

सावरकर विवाद: शिवसेना ने कहा महान, भाजपा ने कांग्रेस पर दागे सवाल

3 जनवरी 2020

देवेंद्र फडणवीस
India News

महाराष्ट्र: 'मैं सावरकर हूं' की टोपी लगाकर विधानसभा पहुंचे भाजपा विधायक और फडणवीस

16 दिसंबर 2019

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
Dholpur Fresh (Advertorial)

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
राहुल गांधी-संजय राउत (फाइल फोटो)
India News

शिवेसना-कांग्रेस गठबंधन में दरार! राउत बोले- सावरकर की किताब पढ़ें राहुल गांधी

15 दिसंबर 2019

सावरकर
India News

सावरकर पर राहुल के बयान से महाराष्ट्र में नया बवाल, संजय राउत ने दी कांग्रेस नेताओं को ये नसीहत

15 दिसंबर 2019

देवेंद्र फडणवीस (फाइल फोटो)
India News

वीर सावरकर को लेकर देवेंद्र फडणवीस ने कहा- विधानसभा में विपक्ष देगा निंदा प्रस्ताव

15 दिसंबर 2019

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
Astrology Services

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
विज्ञापन
sanjay raut veer savarkar congress
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz
Television

Bigg Boss 13: 10 साल का रिश्ता तोड़ने के बाद घर में जाएंगी हिमांशी, बोलीं- 'आसिम को कर रही मिस'

18 जनवरी 2020

रोहित शर्मा
Cricket News

INDvAUS: फील्डिंग के दौरान चोटिल हुए थे रोहित, कोहली ने बताया अगले मैच में खेलेंगे या नहीं?

18 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
गेंदबाज कुलदीप यादव
Cricket News

INDvAUS: कुलदीप ने राजकोट वन-डे में रचा इतिहास, शेन वॉर्न को पछाड़ अपने नाम किया ये रिकॉर्ड

18 जनवरी 2020

इंदिरा जयसिंह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

इंदिरा जयसिंह का निर्भया की मां से अनुरोध, सोनिया गांधी की तरह आरोपियों को करें क्षमा

18 जनवरी 2020

छपाक, तानाजी
Bollywood

दीपिका की Chhapaak और अजय की Tanhaji में से किसका जलवा कायम, जानें आठ दिन का कलेक्शन

18 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन
Bollywood

अंडरवर्ल्ड ले डूबा इन पांच अभिनेत्रियों का करियर, किसी को हुई जेल तो कोई बना संन्यासी

18 जनवरी 2020

रामचंद्र गुहा
India News

केरल में बोले रामचंद्र गुहा: राहुल को दोबारा जिताओगे तो आप मोदी को ही लाभ पहुंचाओगे

18 जनवरी 2020

Nafisa Ali
Bollywood

थर्ड स्टेज कैंसर को मात दे चुकीं हैं नफीसा अली, आर्मी अफसर से रचाई थी शादी

18 जनवरी 2020

Bigg Boss 13
Television

पारस की इस हरकत पर सलमान ने खोया आपा, घरवालों के सामने कर दिया Exposed

18 जनवरी 2020

Bigg Boss 13
Television

गौतम गुलाटी को देख खुशी से उछल पड़ीं शहनाज, सिद्धार्थ के सामने कर दी Kiss की बरसात

18 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

nightlife in mumbai
India News

मुंबई में 27 जनवरी से 24 घंटे खुलेंगे होटल, रेस्टोरेंट और मॉल, विदेशों की तरह उठाएं नाइटलाइफ का मजा

महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने बड़ा फैसला लेते हुए एलान किया है कि 27 जनवरी से देश की आर्थिक राजधानी मुंबई में होटल, मॉल्स, दुकानें और रेस्तरां 24 घंटे खुल सकेंगे।

18 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
निर्भया की मां
India News

माफी की सलाह पर भड़कीं निर्भया की मां बोलीं, ‘मुझे ये सुझाव देने वाली कौन होती हैं इंदिरा जयसिंह'

18 जनवरी 2020

भाजपा बंगाल अध्यक्ष दिलीप घोष
India News

सीएए का विरोध करने वाले बुद्धिजीवियों 'शैतान' और 'परजीवी': दिलीप घोष

18 जनवरी 2020

संजय किशन- जोगेन मोहन
India News

असम मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार: दो नए मंत्रियों ने ली शपथ, अब कैबिनेट में हुए 18 मंत्री

18 जनवरी 2020

दिल्ली में मौजूद पाकिस्तान उच्चायोग (फाइल फोटो)
India News

हिंदू लड़कियों का अपहरण: भारत ने पाक उच्चायोग के अधिकारी को किया तलब, जताया विरोध

18 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया केस
India News

Nirbhaya Verdict: 1 फरवरी को फांसी से पहले गुनहगार पवन कुमार पहुंचा SC, नाबालिग होने की दी दलील

18 जनवरी 2020

Donald Trump and Pm Modi
India News

ट्रंप का भारत दौरा: अहमदाबाद में होगा 'हाउडी मोदी' जैसा कार्यक्रम, पीएम मोदी हो सकते हैं शामिल

18 जनवरी 2020

इंदिरा जयसिंह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

इंदिरा जयसिंह का निर्भया की मां से अनुरोध, सोनिया गांधी की तरह आरोपियों को करें क्षमा

18 जनवरी 2020

Big News, Amar Ujala, Top News
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

18 जनवरी 2020

निर्मला सीतारमण
India News

आम बजटः डिडक्शन घटाकर आयकर छूट बढ़ा सकती है सरकार, 80 सी पर हो सकता है जोर

18 जनवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

माफी की सलाह पर भड़कीं निर्भया की मां बोलीं, ‘मुझे ये सुझाव देने वाली कौन होती हैं इंदिरा जयसिंह'

निर्भया की मां आशा देवी सुप्रीम कोर्ट की वरिष्ठ वकील इंदिरा जयसिंह के उस बयान पर भड़क गईं जिसमें इंदिरा ने दोषियों को माफी देने की अपील की।

18 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया केस 1:33

Nirbhaya Verdict: 1 फरवरी को फांसी से पहले गुनहगार पवन कुमार पहुंचा SC, नाबालिग होने की दी दलील

18 जनवरी 2020

आशा देवी 1:11

निर्भया की मां आशा देवी ने कहा- ‘चुनाव लड़ने की ख़बरें गलत’

17 जनवरी 2020

क्रिकेट 1:07

राजकोट में टीम इंडिया का पलटवार, ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 36 रनों से हराया

17 जनवरी 2020

ज्योतिष 3:21

18 जनवरी का दिन किसी के लिए शुभ तो किसी के लिए होगा कष्टदायक

17 जनवरी 2020

Related

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

आतंक व हिंसा पीड़ितों की योजनाओं का लाभ उठाने के लिए आधार कार्ड जरूरी

18 जनवरी 2020

पाकिस्तान का झंडा
India News

सिंध में हिंदू बच्चियों के अपहरण को लेकर भारत ने पाक अधिकारी को किया तलब

18 जनवरी 2020

रामचंद्र गुहा
India News

केरल में बोले रामचंद्र गुहा: राहुल को दोबारा जिताओगे तो आप मोदी को ही लाभ पहुंचाओगे

18 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

असम: प्रतिबंधित एनडीएफबी ने हिंसा छोड़ने के लिए सरकार के साथ किया समझौता

18 जनवरी 2020

राजदूत निकोले कुदाशेव(फाइल फोटो)
India News

रूसी राजदूत ने कश्मीर को बताया भारत का आंतरिक मामला, कहा- जिन्हें शक हो वो जाकर देखें

18 जनवरी 2020

आदित्य ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र के पर्यटन मंत्री आदित्य ठाकरे बोले, मुंबई में 24 घंटे खुलेंगे मॉल और भोजनालय

18 जनवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited