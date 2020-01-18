संजय राउत का कांग्रेस पर हमला- 'विरोधी दो दिन अंडमान जेल में रहें, तब सावरकर को समझेंगे'

Sanjay Raut,Shiv Sena: Those who oppose Veer Savarkar, they maybe from any ideology or party, let them stay for just two days at the cell in Andaman cellular jail where Savarkar was lodged.Only then will they realize his sacrifice and his contribution to the nation pic.twitter.com/8J749b5dF4— ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2020
Sanjay Raut,Shiv Sena on Belgaum border issue: Pakistanis,Bangladeshis and Rohingyas can enter India but someone from Maharashtra can't go to Belgaum(Karnataka)? This is wrong. We all are Indians. I will go there and meet people and attend programs, let their be prohibitions. pic.twitter.com/an144ppVLZ— ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2020
महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने बड़ा फैसला लेते हुए एलान किया है कि 27 जनवरी से देश की आर्थिक राजधानी मुंबई में होटल, मॉल्स, दुकानें और रेस्तरां 24 घंटे खुल सकेंगे।
18 जनवरी 2020