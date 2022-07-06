Maharashtra: उद्धव ठाकरे को कई बार समझाया पर नहीं माने, शिंदे बोले- शिवसेना चौथे नंबर पर आ गई थी

महाराष्ट्र के सीएम एकनाथ शिंदे ने एक साक्षात्कार में उनके द्वारा शिवसेना से बगावत, महाविकास अघाड़ी, उद्धव ठाकरे से हुई चर्चा समेत कई बिंदुओं पर विस्तार से अपना पक्ष रखा। शिंदे ने स्पष्ट कहा कि ठाकरे के सीएम होने के बाद भी शिवसेना को कोई लाभ नहीं हो रहा था। इस बारे में उन्होंने उद्धव ठाकरे से कई बार बात की थी, लेकिन हम उन्हें समझाने में सफल नहीं हुए।

#WATCH | We held discussions (with Uddhav Thackeray) several times that we aren't getting any benefit from Maha Vikas Aghadi. Despite our party's CM, we came at no.4 in Nagar Panchayat(polls)...We tried but we didn't succeed(in making him understand): Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde pic.twitter.com/xtk18LY1lX