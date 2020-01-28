कन्हैया से भी ज्यादा खतरनाक शब्दों का इस्तेमाल कर रहा शरजील : अमित शाह 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Raipur: Watch Sharjeel's video, listen to his speech, he has spoken more dangerous words than Kanhaiya Kumar. Today Delhi Police has arrested him and he is being brought to Delhi. He (Sharjeel Imam) will be lodged in jail. pic.twitter.com/eQMlO7b6wp— ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020
Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Raipur: BJP is the only political party which has come to politics for its ideology. Other parties those who have become a party of a family do not have an ideology, they have nothing to do with any ideology. #Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/F93aRwyd6G— ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020
पूरी दुनिया इस समय कोरोनावायरस से डरी हुई है। कई देशों में अभी तक इस वायरस के मामले सामने आ चुके हैं। हर देश में दूसरे देशों से आने वाले यात्रियों की स्क्रीनिंग (जांच) की जा रही है। कोरोनावायरस को प्रकोप लगातार बढ़ता जा रहा है।
28 जनवरी 2020