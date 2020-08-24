सेना ने नगालैंड में हथियार डीलर को पकड़ा, एके-47 राइफल सहित भारी मात्रा में हथियार बरामद

Security forces apprehended an arms dealer near Kholeboto in Zunheboto district of Nagaland on 22 August and recovered one AK-47 Rifle, three magazines & 60 live rounds. One MK-3 rifle with one magazine & three live rounds was also found: Eastern Command, Indian Army pic.twitter.com/6uXpWwSeQg— ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2020
