Supreme Court sought a detailed reply from 12 states & Union Territories including Delhi, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu & Jammu and Kashmir for not appointing Lokayukta, directed respective Chief Secretary of states to file affidavit in the issue within 2 weeks & apprise court about it— ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2018
देश के 6 राज्यों की 25 राज्यसभा सीटों के लिए मतदान आज हो रहे हैं। सुबह 9 बजे से शुरू हुई वोटिंग शाम 4 बजे तक चलेगी।
23 मार्च 2018