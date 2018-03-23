शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   SC sought a detailed reply from 12 states & Union Territories for not appointing Lokayukta

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने लोकायुक्त की नियुक्ति नहीं होने पर इन 12 राज्यों से मांगा जवाब

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 23 Mar 2018 01:39 PM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने लोकायुक्त की नियुक्ति को लेकर दिल्ली, पश्चिम बंगाल, तमिलनाडु और जम्मू-कश्मीर सहित 12 राज्यों और केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों से जवाब मांगा है। कोर्ट ने कहा है कि इन राज्यों में अभी तक लोकायुक्त की नियुक्ति क्यों नहीं की गई है। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने इस मुद्दे पर दो सप्ताह के अंदर कोर्ट में हलफनामा पेश करने का निर्देश भी दिया है। 
न्यायमूर्ति रंजन गोगोई एवं न्यायमूर्ति आर भानुमति की पीठ ने ओडिशा के मुख्य सचिव से यह भी कहा कि वह राज्य में लोकायुक्त की स्थिति के बारे में अदालत को अवगत कराए। पीठ ने कहा कि राज्य में कोई लोकायुक्त है या नहीं, इसे लेकर शीर्ष न्यायालय के पास कोई जानकारी नहीं है।

लोकपाल एवं लोकायुक्त अधिनियम की धारा 63 के अनुसार हर राज्य एक संस्था की स्थापना करेगा, जिसे लोकायुक्त के नाम से जाना जायेगा। सुप्रीम कोर्ट उस जनहित याचिका पर सुनवाई कर रहा था, जिसमें लोकायुक्तों के प्रभावी कामकाज के लिये पर्याप्त बजटीय आवंटन एवं जरूरी बुनियादी ढांचा उपलब्ध कराने के संबंध में राज्यों को निर्देश देने की मांग की गयी थी।




 

RELATED

supreme court lokayukta states

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Jhanvi Kapoor
Bollywood

'धड़क' के सेट पर फोन बैन करना भी बेकार, Leak हुईं नई तस्वीरें

23 मार्च 2018

Birthday Special: 5 controversial relationship of bollywood queen Kangana Ranaut
Bollywood

शादीशुदा गैंगस्टर से लेकर 20 साल बड़े एक्टर तक, इन 5 शख्स से रहा है कंगना का अफेयर

23 मार्च 2018

Ajay Devgn
Bollywood

7वें दिन कमाई के मामले में ठंडी पड़ी अजय देवगन की 'रेड', क्या रानी की 'हिचकी' दे पाएगी टक्कर

23 मार्च 2018

deepika ranveer marriage
Bollywood

दीपिका-रणवीर का हुआ 'प्री-वेडिंग फोटोशूट', सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही हैं ये तस्वीरें

23 मार्च 2018

तैमूर अली खान
Bollywood

PHOTOS: सामने आया तैमूर का मेकओवर लुक, स्टाइल में दूसरे स्टार किड्स को दे रहे मात

23 मार्च 2018

Dharmendra
Bollywood

फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में अपने संघर्ष के दिनों पर धर्मेंद्र ने लिखी खूबसूरत कविता, पढ़कर आपकी आंखें भी हो जाएंगी नम

23 मार्च 2018

सैफ अली खान
Bollywood

11 साल की उम्र में सैफ के साथ हुआ था कुछ ऐसा, रोते हुए गुजारी थी पूरी रात

23 मार्च 2018

Saqib Saleem
Bollywood

सलमान-बॉबी के बाद इस एक्टर का सामने आया दमदार लुक, रिलीज से पहले देखिए 'रेस 3' की 5 तस्वीरें

23 मार्च 2018

song released on bhagat singh sung by bollywood singers
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड सिंगर्स ने ऐसे किया भगत सिंह को याद, सुनकर आपकी आंखें भी हो जाएंगी नम

23 मार्च 2018

जीनत अमान
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड की वरिष्ठ अभिनेत्री ने दर्ज कराया रेप केस, मुंबई का कारोबारी हुआ गिरफ्तार

23 मार्च 2018

Most Read

अखिलेश यादव और राजा भैया
India News

LIVE: 26 राज्यसभा सीटों पर वोटिंग जारी, राजा भैया ने सपा को दिया वोट- अखिलेश बोले शुक्रिया

देश के 6 राज्यों की 25 राज्यसभा सीटों के लिए मतदान आज हो रहे हैं। सुबह 9 बजे से शुरू हुई वोटिंग शाम 4 बजे तक चलेगी।

23 मार्च 2018

सोनिया गांधी
India News

बेटी का आशियाना देखने शिमला पहुंची सोनिया हुईं बीमार, विशेष चॉपर से दिल्ली लाया गया

23 मार्च 2018

राहुल गांधी
India News

हंगामे की वजह से आज भी संसद ठप, कांग्रेस ने SC/ST एक्ट मामले पर सरकार को घेरा

23 मार्च 2018

स्मृति ईरानी
India News

स्मृति ईरानी के जन्मदिन पर राजनीतिक दिग्गजों की बधाई, पॉलिटिक्स में ऐसे हुई थी एंट्री

23 मार्च 2018

Pakistan High Commissioner Sohail Mahmood
India News

भारत वापस लौटे पाक राजनयिक सोहेल महमूद, कहा- भारत संग सुलझाना चाहते हैं विवाद

23 मार्च 2018

US marine commando, deported from india in january now arreted from india-nepal border
India News

भारत-नेपाल सीमा से अमेरिकी मरीन कमांडो गिरफ्तार

23 मार्च 2018

700 troopers committed suicide in last six years : home ministry
India News

छह साल में 700 जवानों ने की खुदकुशी, 9 हजार जवानों ने ली वीआरएस

23 मार्च 2018

अमरनाथ यात्रा
India News

नए नियम से परेशान हुए अमरनाथ यात्री, बुलेटप्रूफ जैकेट पहनना होगा अनिवार्य

23 मार्च 2018

विदेशी पर्यटक
India News

रिपोर्ट: 2028 तक तीसरा सबसे बड़ा टूरिज्म इकोनॉमी बनेगा भारत, मिलेंगी 1 करोड़ नई नौकरियां

23 मार्च 2018

facebook
India News

डाटा लीक: चुनाव आयोग का पैनल करेगा फेसबुक की जांच, दो दिन में आएगी रिपोर्ट

23 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO:इन महिलाओं ने श्रीनगर में मनाया पाकिस्तान दिवस, दिया देश विरोधी भाषण

जम्मू कश्मीर में एक बार फिर से अलगाववादी नेता आसिया अंद्राबी ने देशद्रोही हरकत की है। आसिया अंद्राबी ने  जम्मू कश्मीर में पाकिस्तान दिवस मनाया।

23 मार्च 2018

फेसबुक 1:31

VIDEO:फेसबुक BFF फीचर की ये है हकीकत, कहीं आपने तो नहीं किया कमेंट

23 मार्च 2018

BCCI 1:37

शमी की पत्नी के वकील ने BCCI से पूछा ये सवाल

23 मार्च 2018

दादी 1:04

VIDEO: 90 साल की दादी को पोती ने बेरहमी से पीटा, पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार

23 मार्च 2018

मुख्तार अंसारी 1:59

यूपी: राज्यसभा चुनाव से पहले विपक्ष को झटका, कटे इन विधायकों के वोट

23 मार्च 2018

Recommended

supreme court judgement in favour of jwalamukhi temple employees
Shimla

24 साल बाद सुप्रीम कोर्ट से मिला न्याय, बहाल हुए कर्मचारी

23 मार्च 2018

राहुल गांधी
India News

हंगामे की वजह से आज भी संसद ठप, कांग्रेस ने SC/ST एक्ट मामले पर सरकार को घेरा

23 मार्च 2018

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने महिला वकील के खिलाफ शुरू किया अवमानना केस

22 मार्च 2018

अब्दुल्ला यामीन
Rest of World

मालदीव: 45 दिन बाद राष्ट्रपति यामीन अब्दुल ने हटाया आपातकाल

22 मार्च 2018

tej pratap
Bihar

पत्रकार हत्याकांड: लालू प्रसाद यादव के बेटे तेज प्रताप को राहत, SC ने दी क्लीन चिट

22 मार्च 2018

supreme court
India News

SC-ST Act: सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले से बीजेपी के दलित सांसद परेशान, मंत्री से की मुलाकात

22 मार्च 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.