SC says Registrar Listing will look into the urgent listing of pleas filed by 15 Karnataka MLAs

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा- कर्नाटक के विधायकों की याचिकाओं को तुरंत लिस्ट करने पर होगा गौर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 27 Aug 2019 11:48 AM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
उच्चतम न्यायालय का कहना है कि रजिस्ट्रार लिस्टिंग कर्नाटक के 15 विधायकों द्वारा दायर की गई दलीलों की तत्काल लिस्टिंग पर गौर करेगी। याचिका में कर्नाटक अध्यक्ष के 25 जुलाई के आदेश को खारिज करने के निर्देश को रद्द करने या हटाने की मांग की गई है।
supreme court registrar listing karnataka mlas resignation karnataka speaker सुप्रीम कोर्ट कर्नाटक विधायक
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

