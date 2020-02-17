शहर चुनें

SC on permanent commission to women officers in Army says cannot do discrimination to women

महिला अधिकारियों को मिलेगा सेना में स्थायी कमीशन, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा- भेदभाव नहीं कर सकते

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 17 Feb 2020 10:59 AM IST
महिला अधिकारी (फाइल फोटो)
महिला अधिकारी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
ख़बर सुनें
उच्चतम न्यायालय में सोमवार को सेना में महिलाओं को स्थायी कमीशन देने के मामले पर सुनवाई हुई। केंद्र ने 2010 में दिए गए दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय के फैसले को शीर्ष अदालत में चुनौती दी है। उच्च न्यायालय ने सेना में महिला अधिकारियों को स्थायी कमीशन देने का फैसला दिया था। जिसपर सुनवाई करते हुए सर्वोच्च अदालत ने कहा कि दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय के फैसले के बाद महिला अधिकारियों को स्थायी कमीशन देना चाहिए था। महिलाओं के साथ भेदभाद नहीं कर सकते।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

