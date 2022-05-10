अलविदा: पंडित शिवकुमार के निधन से देश में शोक, पीएम मोदी बोले- सांस्कृतिक दुनिया पर पड़ेगा गहरा असर

महान भारतीय संगीतकार और संतूर वादक पंडित शिवकुमार शर्मा का आज मुंबई में निधन हो गया। रिपोर्टों के अनुसार, शर्मा पिछले छह महीनों से किडनी से संबंधित समस्याओं से पीड़ित थे और उनका डायलिसिस चल रहा था। 84 वर्ष की आयु में कार्डियक अरेस्ट के कारण उनका निधन हो गया। उनके दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण निधन की वजह से न केवल संगीत जगत में बल्कि पूरे देश में शाेक का माहौल है। उनके काम और उनकी प्रतिभा के प्रशंसक उनके निधन पर शोक व्यक्त करने के लिए सोशल मीडिया का सहारा ले रहे हैं।
Our cultural world is poorer with the demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Ji. He popularised the Santoor at a global level. His music will continue to enthral the coming generations. I fondly remember my interactions with him. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 10, 2022
Sad to know about the demise of Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma, eminent Santoor player and internationally celebrated Indian music composer. His departure impoverishes our cultural world. My deepest condolences.— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 10, 2022
My profound condolences over the passing away of santoor maestro Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma.— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) May 10, 2022
The Indian Classical Music will never be the same in his absence. RIP! pic.twitter.com/TV9U7MVX5x
'पद्म विभूषण' व 'पद्म श्री' से सम्मानित सुविख्यात संतूर वादक पंडित शिव कुमार शर्मा जी का निधन कला एवं संगीत जगत की अपूरणीय क्षति है।— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) May 10, 2022
प्रभु श्री राम पुण्यात्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान तथा शोकाकुल परिजनों व प्रशंसकों को यह अथाह दुःख सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करें।
ॐ शांति!
Yet another massive loss to music.#PanditShivkumarSharma ji is irreplaceable. His playing redefined the Santoor along with Indian music itself. His film songs with Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia ji as "Shiv-Hari" will also be beloved forever.— VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) May 10, 2022
Strength to his family, fans & students. pic.twitter.com/KDJQVedci4
