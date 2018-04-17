शहर चुनें

जमानत मिलने के 9 दिन बाद विदेश जाने की अनुमति लेने जोधपुर की अदालत पहुंचे सलमान खान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जोधपुर Updated Tue, 17 Apr 2018 12:13 PM IST
Salman Khan filed petition in Jodhpur Court seeking permission to visit four countries
काले हिरण का शिकार मामले में जोधपुर जिला न्यायालय ने फिल्म अभिनेता सलमान खान को पांच साल कैद और 10 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना लगाया गया था। हालांकि दो दिन बाद उन्हें कोर्ट ने 25-25 हजार रुपए के मुचलके पर सशर्त जमानत दे दी थी। मंगलवार को सलमान ने जोधपुर जिला एवं अदालत में विदेश यात्रा पर जाने की इजाजत मांगी है औऱ इसके लिए एक याचिका दायर की है। अपनी याचिका में उन्होंने चार देशों की यात्रा करने की अनुमति कोर्ट से मांगी है। बता दें कि कोर्ट ने उन्हें बिना इजाजत देश नहीं छोड़ने का आदेश दिया था। साथ ही, अगले महीने 7 तारीख को कोर्ट में उपस्थित रहने के आदेश दिए गए थे।
जोधपुर कोर्ट ने सलमान खान को 20 साल पुराने काले हिरण के शिकार मामले में दोषी करार देते हुए पांच साल कैद की सजा और 10,000 रुपये के जुर्माने की सजा सुनाई थी। जिसके बाद उन्हें कोर्ट से सीधे जोधपुर सेंट्रल जेल भेज दिया गया था। हालांकि सजा मिलने के बाद ही उनके वकीलों ने कोर्ट में जमानत की अर्जी दाखिल की थी। मगर उन्हें दो दिन बाद यानी कि 8 अप्रैल को कोर्ट ने सशर्त जमानत दी थी।

