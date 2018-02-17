अपना शहर चुनें

ट्रेनों पर 1 मार्च से नहीं लगेगा आरक्षण चार्ट, पेपरलेस होने की तरफ बढ़ाया एक और कदम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 17 Feb 2018 02:12 AM IST
Reservation chart will not take place on Trains from March 1st
भारतीय रेलवे
ट्रेन के आरक्षित डिब्बों पर 1 मार्च से आरक्षण चार्ट नहीं लगाया जाएगा। रेल मंत्रालय ने सभी जोन को ए1, ए और बी कैटेगरी के स्टेशनों से चलने वाली ट्रेनों पर आरक्षण चार्ट नहीं लगाने का निर्देश दिया है। एक आधिकारिक बयान में शुक्रवार को कहा गया कि यह पायलट प्रोजेक्ट के रूप में छह महीने तक ट्रायल आधार पर लागू किया जाएगा।
मंत्रालय की तरफ से जारी बयान में कहा गया कि प्लेटफॉर्म पर चार्ट सामान्य और डिजिटल रूप में लगना जारी रहेगा। रेलवे ने यात्रियों से होने वाली आय के आधार पर स्टेशनों को सात कैटेगरी ए1, ए, बी, सी, डी और ई में विभाजित किया है। इसमें कहा गया है कि जिन स्टेशनों पर इलेक्ट्रोनिक चार्ट डिस्पले प्लाज्मा लगा हुआ है और वह सुचारू तरीके से काम कर रहा है तो वहां बोर्ड पर भी चार्ट नहीं चिपकाया जाएगा।

रेलवे इस प्रयास के जरिये पेपरलेस होने की तरफ कदम बढ़ा रहा है। इससे पहले नई दिल्ली, हजरत निजामुद्दीन, मुंबई सेंट्रल, चेन्नई सेंट्रल, हावड़ा और सियालदह स्टेशन पर ट्रेनों के आरक्षित डिब्बों पर आरक्षण चार्ट लगाना बंद कर दिया गया था। 

