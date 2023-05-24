Shree Siddhivinayak Temple: बेटे-बहू और पोते के साथ सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर पहुंचे मुकेश अंबानी, देखें वीडियो

रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज के चेयरमैन मुकेश अंबानी अपने बेटे आकाश, बहू श्लोका और पोते पृथ्वी के साथ बुधवार को मुंबई के सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर के दर्शन करने पहुंचे। परिवार को मंदिर परिसर में प्रवेश करते और फिर पूजा करने के बाद जाते हुए देखा गया।

#WATCH | Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani along with his family offered prayers at Shree Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai.



