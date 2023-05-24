Shree Siddhivinayak Temple: बेटे-बहू और पोते के साथ सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर पहुंचे मुकेश अंबानी, देखें वीडियो

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज के चेयरमैन मुकेश अंबानी अपने बेटे आकाश, बहू श्लोका और पोते पृथ्वी के साथ बुधवार को मुंबई के सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर के दर्शन करने पहुंचे। परिवार को मंदिर परिसर में प्रवेश करते और फिर पूजा करने के बाद जाते हुए देखा गया।
#WATCH | Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani along with his family offered prayers at Shree Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai.
विज्ञापन विज्ञापन
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Followed