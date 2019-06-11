शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh selected as leader of JDU Parliamentary Party

जदयू की तरफ से राजीव रंजन सिंह संसदीय पार्टी के नेता चुने गए

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 11 Jun 2019 04:25 PM IST
राजीव रंजन सिंह उर्फ लल्लन सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
राजीव रंजन सिंह उर्फ लल्लन सिंह (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
राजीव रंजन सिंह उर्फ लल्लन सिंह 17वीं लोकसभा के लिए जनता दल यूनाइटेड की ओर से संसदीय पार्टी के नेता चुने गए हैं। बैद्यानाथ प्रसाद महतो को जदयू की ओर से डिप्टी लीडर चुना गया है। वहीं दिलेश्वर कामत को पार्टी का मुख्य सचेतक चुना गया है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
 
लोकसभा चुनाव में नीतीश सरकार के जल संसाधन मंत्री राजीव रंजन सिंह उर्फ ललन सिंह मुंगेर लोकसभा क्षेत्र से, जबकि आपदा और लघु सिंचाई मंत्री दिनेश चंद्र यादव मधेपुरा से और पशु एवं मत्स्य संसाधन मंत्री पशुपति कुमार पारस हाजीपुर से जीत हासिल कर लोकसभा पहुंचे हैं। 

Recommended

केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह
India News

वायु तूफान से निपटने के लिए अमित शाह ने की बैठक, सेना को तैनात रहने का दिया निर्देश

11 जून 2019

एएन-32 विमान (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अरुणाचल प्रदेश के लीपो में मिला वायुसेना के लापता एएन-32 विमान का मलबा

11 जून 2019

पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी
India News

बंगाल को बदनाम किया जा रहा है, उसे गुजरात में बदलने की योजना बनाई जा रही है: ममता बनर्जी

11 जून 2019

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
Kurkure

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
Cricket News

धोनी के नाम एक और रिकॉर्ड, अब बस 'क्रिकेट के भगवान' ही माही से आगे

10 जून 2019

एम एस धोनी
एम एस धोनी
एम एस धोनी-सचिन तेंदुलकर
एम एस धोनी
Cricket News

धोनी के नाम एक और रिकॉर्ड, अब बस 'क्रिकेट के भगवान' ही माही से आगे

10 जून 2019

बोरवेल से निकाला गया फतेहवीर सिंह
Chandigarh

जिंदगी की जंग हारा 'फतेह', 109 घंटे बाद बोरवेल से कैसे निकाला गया बच्चा, असली सच आया सामने

11 जून 2019

बाल गोपाल पूजा विधि
Religion

क्या आपके घर पर भी हैं बाल गोपाल, पूजा की ये 15 बातें, किसी भी दिन करना ना भूले

10 जून 2019

ज्योतिष विशेषज्ञ से पूछें सवाल - कैसा होगा करियर, कैसे चलेगा व्यपार, किसे मिलेगी तरक्की और किसे मिलेगा प्यार।
Astrology

ज्योतिष विशेषज्ञ से पूछें सवाल - कैसा होगा करियर, कैसे चलेगा व्यपार, किसे मिलेगी तरक्की और किसे मिलेगा प्यार।
विज्ञापन
rajiv ranjan singh lalan singh parliamentary party jdu leader baidyanath prasad mahto dileshwar kamait
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

गृहमंत्री अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अमित शाह संभाले रह सकते हैं संगठन की कमान, 13-14 जून को बुलाई अहम बैठक

10 जून 2019

girish karnad
Bollywood

एक खत ने बदल दी थी गिरीश कर्नाड की जिंदगी, ऐसे शुरू हुआ था फिल्मों का सफर

10 जून 2019

scholarship
India News

5 करोड़ छात्रों को पीएम छात्रवृत्ति देने की घोषणा, संत समिति ने कहा पहले तय हो कि अल्पसंख्यक कौन?

10 जून 2019

एमआई-17 हेलिकॉप्टर
India News

एमआई-17 हादसे की जांच अंतिम चरण में दो अधिकारियों का हो सकता है कोर्ट मार्शल

10 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

असम में भीड़ ने की महिला डांसरों को नग्न कर नचाने की कोशिश, दो गिरफ्तार

10 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
जाकिर नाईक (फाइल फोटो)
India News

जाकिर नाइक के खिलाफ रेड कॉर्नर नोटिस के लिए ईडी ने इंटरपोल की ओर रुख किया

10 जून 2019

Bollywood Stars
Bollywood

शादी के बाद भी इन 10 बॉलीवुड स्टार्स का रहा अफेयर, बॉक्स आफिस ने भी उठाया फायदा

10 जून 2019

करतब दिखाते सुखोई विमान (फाइल फोटो)
India News

बालाकोट के बाद फैसला: 2020 तक ब्रह्मोस से लैस होंगे सुखोई, सीमा पार किए बिना ही दुश्मन होगा ढेर

10 जून 2019

waheed murad
Bollywood

ये पाकिस्तानी एक्टर हर हीरो के लिए बन गया था खतरा, मिली थी ऐसी मौत देख डर गई थी दुनिया

10 जून 2019

अमित शाह
India News

शाह को मिलेगा संसद भवन के आर्किटेक्ट का बंगला, नए सांसदों के लिए तैयार हुए लुटियन जोन के 36 फ्लैट

10 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

अकबरुद्दीन ओवैसी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अकबरुद्दीन लंदन के अस्पताल में भर्ती, ओवैसी ने कहा मेरे भाई के लिए दुआ करें

लोकसभा चुनाव के समय से ही उनका लंदन में इलाज चल रहा है। 2011 में एक घटना के दौरान उन्हें गोलियां लग गई थी और उन्हें चाकू मारा गया था। जिससे वह घायल हो गए थे।

11 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
पत्रकार प्रशांत कनौजिया
India News

पत्रकार को तुरंत रिहा किया जाए, नागरिक अधिकारों का हनन नहीं किया जा सकता: सुप्रीम कोर्ट

11 जून 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

यूपी में बड़ा ब्राह्मण चेहरा तलाश रही है भाजपा नेतृत्व, जल्द ही तय होगा नए प्रदेश अध्यक्ष का नाम

11 जून 2019

विदेश मंत्री डॉक्टर एस जयशंकर
India News

विदेश मंत्री ने रवाना किया कैलाश मानसरोवर का पहला जत्था, चीन को लेकर कही ये बात

11 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

गुजरात की ओर बढ़ रहा है चक्रवाती तूफान 'वायु', अलर्ट पर सेना और एनडीआरएफ

11 जून 2019

डॉक्टर वीरेंद्र कुमार खटीक (फाइल फोटो)
India News

भाजपा सांसद डॉ. विरेंद्र कुमार बनेंगे प्रोटेम स्पीकर, नवनिर्वाचित सांसदों को दिलाएंगे शपथ

11 जून 2019

महिला को ससुराल वालों ने गाड़ी से दिया धक्का
India News

तमिलनाडु में महिला को ससुराल वालों ने चलती गाड़ी से दिया धक्का, अब पूरा परिवार फरार

11 जून 2019

बम धमाके के बाद मौके पर पहुंची बंगाल पुलिस
India News

72 घंटे में आठ लोगों की हत्या से दहला बंगाल, नहीं थम रहा सियासी संघर्ष

11 जून 2019

राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पत्रकार गिरफ्तारी मामला: राहुल गांधी का योगी आदित्यनाथ और भाजपा पर तंज

11 जून 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

बंगाल: पेड़ से लटके मिले भाजपा-आरएसएस कार्यकर्ता के शव, पार्टी बोली- जय श्रीराम बोलने पर मार डाला

11 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

नहीं करना चाहते 9 से 5 की नौकरी तो ये मजेदार जॉब्स कर रहीं हैं आपका इंतजार

ज्यादातर लोग अपनी नौकरी को लेकर संतुष्ट नहीं होते। या तो उन्हें मन मुताबिक जॉब नहीं मिलती या फिर उन्हें अच्छी तनख्वाह नहीं मिलती। हम आपको बताते हैं कुछ ऐसी नौकरियों के बारे में जो आपके मन मुताबिक भी हैं और पैसे भी अच्छे मिलते हैं।

11 जून 2019

प्रशांत कनौजिया 1:51

सुप्रीम कोर्ट का आदेश- पत्रकार प्रशांत कनौजिया को तुरंत रिहा करे उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार

11 जून 2019

watch big news in a click including Anil Ambani statement and google income from news sites 1:26

अनिल अंबानी के बयान से लेकर गूगल की कमाई तक, ये हैं आज की बड़ी खबरें

11 जून 2019

चार धाम 3:06

जानिए चार धाम यात्रा का महत्व, सफर के दौरान इन बातों का रखें ध्यान

11 जून 2019

चार धाम 3:03

चार धाम की यात्रा से पहले बरतें ये सावधानियां, यादगार बन जाएगी आपकी यात्रा

11 जून 2019

Related

मानसूनी बारिश (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मानसून ने पकड़ी रफ्तार, अगले कुछ घंटों में इन राज्यों में होगी झमाझम बारिश

10 जून 2019

गुजरात पुलिस ने तीन आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है
India News

12वीं की छात्रा के साथ दुष्कर्म और ब्लैकमेल करने के आरोप में तीन गिरफ्तार

11 जून 2019

डॉक्टर पायल तडवी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पायल तड़वी आत्महत्या: जांच समिति बोली- रैगिंग तो होती थी, पर जातीय टिप्प्णी के सबूत नहीं

11 जून 2019

राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अमेठी से चुनाव हारने के बाद बंगला खाली करने वालों की सूची में राहुल का पता

10 जून 2019

Top News
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

11 जून 2019

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

इस्तीफे पर अड़े हैं राहुल गांधी, किसी वरिष्ठ को बनाया जा सकता है पार्टी का अंतरिम अध्यक्ष

11 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.