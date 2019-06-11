जदयू की तरफ से राजीव रंजन सिंह संसदीय पार्टी के नेता चुने गए

Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh selected as leader of JD(U) Parliamentary Party, Baidyanath Prasad Mahto selected as Deputy leader of JD(U) Parliamentary Party, and Dileshwar Kamait selected as JD(U)'s chief whip, for the 17th Lok Sabha pic.twitter.com/WwvvdKodry— ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2019
लोकसभा चुनाव के समय से ही उनका लंदन में इलाज चल रहा है। 2011 में एक घटना के दौरान उन्हें गोलियां लग गई थी और उन्हें चाकू मारा गया था। जिससे वह घायल हो गए थे।
11 जून 2019