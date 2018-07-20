शहर चुनें

तस्वीरें: ...जब राहुल ने संसद में गिनाईं मोदी सरकार की असफलताएं, भाषण की 10 बड़ी बातें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 20 Jul 2018 06:12 PM IST
Rahul gandhi speech in lok sabha for no confidence motion
1 of 11
अविश्वास प्रस्ताव पर लोकसभा में चर्चा के दौरान शुक्रवार को कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने केंद्र सरकार पर जमकर हमला बोला। उन्होंने बीते चार साल में मोदी सरकार की असफलताओं का जिक्र किया। उन्होंने नोटबंदी, किसानों और राफेल डील जैसे मुद्दों पर केंद्र की असफलताएं गिनाई। भाषण खत्म करने के बाद वह पीएम के पास पहुंचे और उन्हें गले भी लगया। आईए जानते हैं कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष के भाषण की 10 बड़ी बातें:- 
rahul gandhi pm modi amit shah

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

