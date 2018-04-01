The country saw the ‘love’ and ‘brotherhood’ of the Congress in October and November 1984 when thousands of innocent Sikhs were massacred.— Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) March 31, 2018
Congress talking about ‘करुणा’ and ‘आपसी भाईचारा’…looks like someone is celebrating April Fools Day already! https://t.co/tSYLcvb9nJ
अपने बेटों को नफरत और सम्प्रदायिकता के कारण खोने के बाद यशपाल सक्सेना और इमाम रशीदी के संदेश ये दिखाते हैं कि हिन्दुस्तान में हमेशा प्यार नफरत को हराएगा।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 31, 2018
कांग्रेस की नींव भी करुणा और आपसी भाईचारे पर टिकी है। हम नफरत फैलाने वाली BJP/RSS की विचारधारा को जीतने नहीं देंगे। pic.twitter.com/5smEqBm8gK
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
ठाकुर बहुल इलाके से बारात निकालने के लिए हर सरकारी दफ्तर पर गुहार लगा रहा है दलित युवक।
1 अप्रैल 2018