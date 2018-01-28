अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Rahul Gandhi and Manmohan Singh met the Cambodian PM, told relation is historical to the Congress

कंबोडियाई पीएम से मिले राहुल गांधी और मनमोहन सिंह, कांग्रेस से बताया ऐतिहासिक रिश्ता

एजेंसी, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 28 Jan 2018 01:47 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi and Manmohan Singh met the Cambodian PM, told relation is historical to the Congress
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी और पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री मनमोहन सिंह ने कंबोडिया के प्रधानमंत्री हुन सेन से शनिवार को मुलाकात की। तीन नेताओं ने भारत के पहले प्रधानमंत्री जवाहर लाल नेहरू के समय से चले आ रहे करीबी संबंधों पर चर्चा की। 

तीन नेताओं की मुलाकात करीब आधे घंटे चली। कांग्रेस नेता आनंद शर्मा ने कहा कि भारत और कंबोडिया एक खास रिश्ते को साझा करते हैं जो कि इतिहास का हिस्सा है। 

RELATED

भारत पहला देश है जिसने 1953 में कंबोडिया की स्वतंत्रता को मान्यता दी थी। भारतीय प्रधानमंत्री के रूप में पंडित जवाहर लाल नेहरू पहले वैश्विक नेता थे जिन्होंने कंबोडिया को बधाई दी थी। इन सभी बातों को प्रधानमंत्री हुन सेन ने याद किया। 
rahul gandhi manmohan singh cambodia pm hun sen congress

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

hema malini recreated basanti and dhanno scene of film sholay on dance india dance set
Television

बसंती बनकर 'डांस इंडिया डांस' के सेट पर पहुंची हेमा मालिनी, याद दिलाई 'शोले'

27 जनवरी 2018

karan johar delhi health department sent notice for pan masala ad
Bollywood

तो हो सकती है करण जौहर को 5 साल की जेल, दिल्ली सरकार ने थमाया नोटिस

27 जनवरी 2018

Padmaavat Prasoon Joshi bows Out Of Jaipur Literature Festival after threats
Bollywood

सेंसर बोर्ड के अध्यक्ष ने लिया ये फैसला, करणी सेना ने कहा- 'यह हमारी बड़ी जीत है'

27 जनवरी 2018

Akshay Kumar enjoying his leisure moments with daughter nitara in goa
Bollywood

फिल्म 'पैडमैन' की रिलीज से पहले अक्षय कुमार ऐसे कर रहे हैं मस्ती, बेटी के साथ कुछ यूं आए नजर

27 जनवरी 2018

Five Things To Ask Your Partner Before Arrange Marriage
Relationship

शादी के लिए घर आए लड़केवाले तो हर लड़की को जरूर पूछने चाहिए ये 3 सवाल

27 जनवरी 2018

Ranveer singh tells his Khilji character in Padmaavat he took a big risk with 'Khilji' character
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' में रणवीर सिंह ने खिलजी के रोल को लेकर खोला राज, कह दी इतनी बड़ी बात

27 जनवरी 2018

akshay kumar shared picture with son aarav on republic day
Bollywood

ऐसा क्या हुआ जो अक्षय कुमार को डिलीट करना पड़ा बेटे का ये ट्वीट, रिपब्लिक डे पर किया था शेयर

27 जनवरी 2018

bobby deol celebrate his 50th birthday with his family
Bollywood

10 साल काम ना मिलने से शराब के लती हो गए थे बॉबी देओल, भाई की हालत देख रो पड़े थे सनी

27 जनवरी 2018

Deepika Padukone shocking statement about secret engagement with Ranveer Singh
Bollywood

सगाई पर दीपिका की बहन ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, जो बात अब तक छिपी थीं वो आ गई सामने

27 जनवरी 2018

jennifer wingets movie fir se kissing scene has been viral on social media
Bollywood

'बेहद' सीरियल की विलेन बहू का किसिंग सीन वायरल, इस फिल्म से कर रही हैं डेब्यू

27 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

Award to the officer catching tax cases of 962 crore
India News

962 करोड़ की कर चोरी के मामले पकड़ने वाले अधिकारी को मिला राष्ट्रपति अवॉर्ड 

करोड़ों रुपये की कर चोरी का पता लगाने में मदद करने वाले रवि दत्त शंकर को शनिवार को राष्ट्रपति अवॉर्ड से सम्मानित किया गया।

28 जनवरी 2018

BJP slams rahul gandhi over republic day protocol of congress rule 
India News

गणतंत्र दिवस पर राहुल को स्मृति के पीछे क्यों बिठाया? भाजपा ने दिया ये जवाब

27 जनवरी 2018

Arun Jaitley said India can reach top 50 in trade facilitation
India News

अरुण जेटली: व्यापार सुगमता में टॉप-50 में पहुंच सकता है भारत

28 जनवरी 2018

PM modi attends NCC NSS Volunteers and tableaux Artists meet
India News

भारत कैसे बनेगा शक्तिशाली, पीएम मोदी ने बताया ये है हमारी सबसे बड़ी ताकत 

27 जनवरी 2018

Rajnath Singh: Need to change the mindset to curb corruption
India News

राजनाथ: भ्रष्टाचार पर अंकुश लगाने के लिए मानसिकता बदलनी जरूरी

28 जनवरी 2018

Hyderabad muslim woman returned to India after sexually assaulted in Saudi Arabia
India News

सऊदी में भारतीय मुस्लिम महिला का यौन शोषण, सुषमा ने करवाई भारत वापसी

27 जनवरी 2018

NCP is ready to tie with congress ahead of 2019 Lok sabha election says sharad pawar
India News

2019 लोकसभा चुनाव में महाराष्ट्र में कांग्रेस का किला मजबूत, मिला NCP का साथ

27 जनवरी 2018

Congress announces list of candidates for Tripura and Meghalaya
India News

त्रिपुरा में 56 व मेघालय में 57 सीटों पर चुनाव लडे़गी कांग्रेस, जारी की उम्मीदवारों की सूची

27 जनवरी 2018

Lok Sabha Speaker convenes all-party meeting before the budget session
India News

बजट सत्र से पहले लोकसभा स्पीकर ने बुलाई सर्वदलीय बैठक

27 जनवरी 2018

Assam: Train passengers stranded after protest continue in Maibong 
India News

असम: पुलिस फायरिंग में 2 लोगों की मौत के बाद विरोध, 1 हजार से ज्यादा रेल यात्री फंसे

27 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

पीएम मोदी ने कंबोडिया के इस मंदिर को कहा दोनों देशों की ‘सांस्कृतिक विरासत’

भारत और कंबोडिया के बीच 4 महत्वपूर्ण समझौतों पर हस्ताक्षर हुए। इस मौके पर प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने कंबोडियाई पीएम समेक तिको हू सेन के साथ साझा बयान में कहा कि हम कंबोडिया के साथ रिश्ते मजबूत करने पर काम करेंगे।

27 जनवरी 2018

INSPIRATIONAL STORY OF A GANGSTER SURESH SARVODAYA WHO NOW CLEANS TOILETS IN TRAINS 3:00

जिसका नाम सुन लोग कांप जाते थे, वहीं आज करता है शौचालय की सफाई

27 जनवरी 2018

Controversy emerges on PadmaShri distribution as names of RSS leaders figure in the list 3:18

पद्मा सम्मान के विजेताओं पर उठे सवाल, बीजेपी पर उठी उंगली

27 जनवरी 2018

RAJPUT SAMAJ WORKER SANJAY BAHADUR AFTER SEEING FILM PADMAAVAT THAT THERE IS NOT WRONG DONE IN FILM 0:30

VIDEO: ‘पद्मावत’ के समर्थन में आई ‘करणी सेना’, देखिए वजह

27 जनवरी 2018

BEATING RETREAT CEREMONY AT ATTARI WAGAH BORDER ON REPUBLIC DAY, BSF NOT GIVEN SWEETS TO PAK RANGERS 3:04

VIDEO: गणतंत्र दिवस पर पाक की नापाक हरकत, टूट गई सालों पुरानी परंपरा

26 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

BJP slams rahul gandhi over republic day protocol of congress rule 
India News

गणतंत्र दिवस पर राहुल को स्मृति के पीछे क्यों बिठाया? भाजपा ने दिया ये जवाब

27 जनवरी 2018

Republic Day: PM modi meets Rahul gandhi and Manmohan singh at president house
India News

गणतंत्र दिवस: जब राष्ट्रपति भवन में राहुल और मनमोहन का PM मोदी से हुआ आमना-सामना

26 जनवरी 2018

Rahul Gandhi sat two rows back behind Smriti Irani on Republic Day
India News

राजपथ पर स्मृति ईरानी से दो पंक्ति पीछे बैठे नजर आए राहुल गांधी

26 जनवरी 2018

Know why Rahul Gandhi got the fourth row in the Republic Day celebrations 2018
India News

जानिए, गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह में राहुल गांधी को क्यों मिली चौथी पंक्ति में जगह

25 जनवरी 2018

Amit Shah alloted first row and rahul gandhi fourth row in Republic Day Celebration 2018
India News

गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह: शाह को पहली और राहुल को चौथी पंक्ति में मिली सीट, मचा सियासी बवाल

25 जनवरी 2018

Congress President Rahul Gandhi Slams On Prime minister Narendra Modi 
India News

राहुल का तंज- डियर पीएम दावोस में बताएं देश की 73 फीसदी संपत्ति 1% लोगों के पास क्यों?

23 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.