Punjab CM is like my father, I told him that I had already promised them Pakistan that I will go

सिद्धू बोले- पंजाब के सीएम मेरे पिता की तरह हैं लेकिन पाक जाने के लिए राहुल गांधी ने दी थी अनुमति

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 30 Nov 2018 04:11 PM IST
Navjot Singh Sidhu
Navjot Singh Sidhu
ख़बर सुनें
नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू ने कहा कि जब मैंने पहली बार पाकिस्तान जाकर करतारपुर कॉरिडोर का वादा करने की बात की थी तो लोगों ने मेरी आलोचना की थी। मेरा मजाक उड़ाया गया था। लेकिन अब वही लोग थूक कर चाट कर रहे हैं और यू टर्न मार रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि कांग्रेस के कम से कम 20 नेताओं ने मुझसे जाने के लिए कहा था। उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि केंद्रीय पार्टी नेतृत्व ने भी मुझे जाने के लिए कहा था। 
सिद्धू ने कहा कि पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री मेरे पिता की तरह हैं। इसलिए मैंने उनसे पहले ही कह दिया था कि मैं पाकिस्तान जाऊंगा क्योंकि मैं वहां जाने का वादा करके आया हूं। 
 


 

navjot singh sidhu kartarpur corridor kartarpur sahib pakistan navjot singh sidhu pakistan नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू करतारपुर कॉरिडोर करतारपुर साहिब कॉरिडोर
