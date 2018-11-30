Navjot Sidhu on Punjab CM saying he asked Sidhu to not go to Pakistan: Ok, but atleast 20 Congress leaders asked me to go, Central leadership asked me to go. Punjab CM is like my father, I told him that I had already promised them(Pakistan) that I will go pic.twitter.com/zx2oUf8UII— ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2018
अब पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान को यह कहते हुए सुना गया है कि उनकी सरकार दूसरे प्रस्तावों पर भी विचार कर सकती है जिसमें कश्मीर के शारदा पीठ की यात्रा भी शामिल है।
30 नवंबर 2018