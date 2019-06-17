शहर चुनें

Prime minister Narendra Modi says on less number of opposition members in lok sabha

'विपक्ष संख्याबल की चिंता न करे, उनका हर शब्द हमारे लिए मूल्यवान'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 17 Jun 2019 12:11 PM IST
नरेंद्र मोदी
नरेंद्र मोदी - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने सोमवार को कहा कि संसदीय लोकतंत्र में सक्रिय विपक्ष महत्वपूर्ण होता है। लेकिन उसे अपने संख्याबल के बारे में परेशान होने की जरूरत नहीं है, बल्कि उन्हें सक्रियता से बोलने और सदन की कार्यवाही में भागीदारी करने की आवश्यकता होती है। सत्रहवीं लोकसभा के सत्र की शुरुआत से पहले प्रधानमंत्री ने मीडिया से कहा, मुझे उम्मीद है कि यह सत्र एक सार्थक सत्र होगा।'
प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने कहा कि संसद में हमें ‘पक्ष’ और ‘विपक्ष’ भूल जाना चाहिए और ‘निष्पक्ष भाव’ से मुद्दों के बारे में सोचना चाहिए। देश के व्यापक हित में काम करना चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा, 'आज नए संविधान से परिचय का समय है। हम नए उत्साह, नई उमंग के साथ काम करेंगे। जनता ने हमें काम करने का अवसर दिया है। जनता की आशा-आकाक्षांओं को पूरा करेंगे। जनता ने सबका साथ-सबका विश्वास में बहुत आत्मविश्वास भरा। हमारे लिए विपक्ष की हर बात और हर भावना मूल्यवान है। आने वाले पांच सालों में इस सदन की गरिमा को और बढ़ाएंगे।'

मोदी ने सभी सांसदों से आग्रह किया कि वे जब सदन में हों तो देश के बारे में सोचें और राष्ट्र के व्यापक हित से जुड़े मुद्दों का समाधान करें। प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा कि जब हम संसद आते हैं तो हमें पक्ष और विपक्ष को भूल जाना चाहिए। हमें निष्पक्ष भावना के साथ मुद्दों के बारे में सोचना चाहिए और राष्ट्र के व्यापक हित में काम करना चाहिए। मोदी ने यह भी कहा कि नए सदन में महिला सांसदों की संख्या काफी है।

उन्होंने कहा कि मेरा अनुभव कहता है कि जब संसद निर्बाध रूप से चलती है तो हम भारत के लोगों की अनगिनत आकांक्षाओं को पूरा कर पाते हैं।
 
 

 

narendra modi pm modi in parliament prime minister opposition lok sabha members lok sabha session lok sabha session start लोकसभा नरेंद्र मोदी
