'विपक्ष संख्याबल की चिंता न करे, उनका हर शब्द हमारे लिए मूल्यवान'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the Parliament for 17th Lok Sabha, says, "The role of an active Opposition is important. Opposition need not bother about their numbers. I hope they will speak actively and participate in house proceedings." pic.twitter.com/OQfvlDxDuD— ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019
बिहार में दिमागी बुखार और लू से हो रही मौतों के इतर मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार दिल्ली की राजनीति में सक्रिय दिखाई दे रहे हैं। उन्होंने रविवार शाम पूर्व राष्ट्रपति प्रणब मुखर्जी से मुलाकात की। जिसके बाद सियासी गलियारों में चर्चा तेज हो गई है।
17 जून 2019