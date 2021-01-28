‘पंजाब केसरी’ लाला लाजपत राय की जयंती पर प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

महान स्वतंत्रता सेनानी पंजाब केसरी लाला लाजपत राय को उनकी जन्म-जयंती पर कोटि-कोटि नमन।



Remembering the great Lala Lajpat Rai Ji on his Jayanti. His contribution to India’s freedom struggle is indelible and inspires people across generations.