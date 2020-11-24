राष्ट्रपति कोविंद ने एयर इंडिया वन में पहली बार भरी उड़ान, तिरुपति में करेंगे भगवान के दर्शन

एक अधिकारी ने बताया कि वह यहां के पास रेनिगुन्टा हवाई अड्डे पर पहुंचेंगे और राष्ट्रपति श्री तिरुपति में देवी पद्मावती की पूजा अर्चना करेंगे। इसके बाद दोपहर में भगवान वेंकटेश्वर के दर्शन करने के लिए पहाड़ियों पर जाएंगे। एक अधिकारी ने बताया कि कोरोना काल को ध्यान में रखते हुए राष्ट्रपति के कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने वाले शीर्ष अधिकारियों और अन्य लोगों की कोरोना जांच करवाई गई है।
President Ram Nath Kovind boards the Air India One- B777 aircraft for inaugural flight to Chennai. The President will be visiting Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh to offer prayers at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple: President of India pic.twitter.com/fIctxWpz4U— ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2020
