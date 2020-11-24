शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   President Ram Nath Kovind boards the Air India One- B777 aircraft for inaugural flight to Chennai for visiting Tirupati

राष्ट्रपति कोविंद ने एयर इंडिया वन में पहली बार भरी उड़ान, तिरुपति में करेंगे भगवान के दर्शन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 24 Nov 2020 08:54 AM IST
विज्ञापन
राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद-प्रथम महिला सविता कोविंद
राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद-प्रथम महिला सविता कोविंद - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने देश की प्रथम महिला सविता कोविंद के साथ एयर इंडिया वन-बी777 विमान के उद्घाटन उड़ान के जरिए चेन्नई के लिए रवाना हुए। राष्ट्रपति श्री वेंकटेश्वर स्वामी मंदिर में पूजा करने के लिए आंध्र प्रदेश के तिरुपति जाएंगे।  
विज्ञापन

इससे पहले बताया गया कि राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद मंगलवार को तिरुमाला में भगवान श्री वेंकटेश्वर स्वामी के प्राचीन पहाड़ी मंदिर में पूजा अर्चना करेंगे। आधिकारिक जानकारी के अनुसार, राष्ट्रपति कोविंद आज पांच घंटे की आध्यात्मिक यात्रा पर तिरुपति पहुंचेंगे।
 
एक अधिकारी ने बताया कि वह यहां के पास रेनिगुन्टा हवाई अड्डे पर पहुंचेंगे और राष्ट्रपति श्री तिरुपति में देवी पद्मावती की पूजा अर्चना करेंगे। इसके बाद दोपहर में भगवान वेंकटेश्वर के दर्शन करने के लिए पहाड़ियों पर जाएंगे। एक अधिकारी ने बताया कि कोरोना काल को ध्यान में रखते हुए राष्ट्रपति के कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने वाले शीर्ष अधिकारियों और अन्य लोगों की कोरोना जांच करवाई गई है।
 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national president ram nath kovind air india one tirupati

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

थवासी
Bollywood

तमिल अभिनेता थवासी का कैंसर से निधन, कुछ दिन पहले ही सोशल मीडिया पर लगाई थी मदद की गुहार

24 नवंबर 2020

Shireen Mazari
World

पाक शर्मसार : मानवाधिकार मंत्री शिरीन मजारी ने फ्रांस से मांगी माफी

24 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट
Prayagraj

अपनी पसंद का साथी चुनना व्यक्ति का मौलिक अधिकार: हाईकोर्ट

24 नवंबर 2020

बजरंग पुनिया और संगीता फोगाट
Other Sports

पहलवान बजरंग और संगीता फोगाट की शादी की रस्में शुरू, विवाह में होंगे आठ फेरे

23 नवंबर 2020

Uttarakhand Latest News: Bus and Bolero collision on haldwani Road, Youth Died, Photos
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: हल्द्वानी रोड पर दर्दनाक हादसा, बस और बोलेरो की जबरदस्त भिडंत, युवक की मौत, तस्वीरें... 

23 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

भारत में कितने गंभीर हैं कोरोना महामारी के मौजूदा हालात? जानिए ताजा अपडेट्स

23 नवंबर 2020

siraj virat
Cricket News

मियां तनाव मत लो और मजबूत बनो, ये कहकर विराट ने सिराज का बढ़ाया हौसला

23 नवंबर 2020

संजय दत्त, मान्यता दत्त
Bollywood

सफेद बालों के साथ नए लुक में दिखे संजय दत्त, दुबई में परिवार के साथ बिता रहे वक्त

23 नवंबर 2020

Badrinath Highway under construction Bridge Collapse News: Incident Real Reason Revealed
Dehradun

बदरीनाथ हाईवे हादसा:...तो इस कारण धराशायी हो गया निर्माणाधीन पुल, 40 फीट नीचे गिरे 14 मजदूर

23 नवंबर 2020

औली
Dehradun

बर्फ की सफेद चादर में लिपटी औली की खूबसूरत वादियां, तस्वीरों में देखिए जन्नत सा नजारा...

23 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X