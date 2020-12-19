शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Pongal gift hampers containing Rs 2,500, rice, sugar, dry grapes, cashew, cardamom, sugarcane Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy in Salem

तमिलनाडु के मुख्यमंत्री पलानीस्वामी में पोंगल गिफ्ट हैंपर की घोषणा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चेन्नई Updated Sat, 19 Dec 2020 04:46 PM IST
विज्ञापन
पलानीसामी
पलानीसामी - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
तमिलनाडु के मुख्यमंत्री पलानीस्वामी में पोंगल गिफ्ट हैंपर की घोषणा
विज्ञापन

 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?

Trending Video

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

गाजीपुर बॉर्डर
Delhi NCR

किसान आंदोलनः एटा से अन्नदाता पहुंचे नोएडा, टिकैत का 26 जनवरी को लेकर नया एलान

19 दिसंबर 2020

shani transit 2021
Predictions

2021 में शनि की किन राशियों पर रहेगी टेढ़ी नजर और किन पर रहेंगे पूरे साल मेहरबान

19 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
मोहम्मद शमी की चोट
Cricket News

अस्पताल गए मोहम्मद शमी, दर्द से कराह रहे थे, चोट के बाद कलाई तक नहीं उठा पा रहे

19 दिसंबर 2020

फतेहाबाद में किसानों ने भाजपा के कार्यक्रम का विरोध किया।
Chandigarh

हरियाणा : उपवास पर बैठे थे भाजपाई, किसानों ने दौड़ाया, टेंट उखाड़े, तस्वीरों में देखें हंगामा

19 दिसंबर 2020

महा कुंभ मेला 2021
Dehradun

Maha Kumbh Mela 2021: 1938 में भी ग्यारह वर्ष में हुआ था कुंभ, उस साल भगदड़ में सैकड़ों श्रद्धालुओं की गई थी जान

19 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
पैट कमिंस
Cricket News

AUSvIND: भारतीय टीम का टेस्ट में न्यूनतम स्कोर, लेकिन अधिकतम शर्म

19 दिसंबर 2020

भारतीय टीम का स्कोरकार्ड
Cricket News

महज 19 रन पर भारत ने गंवाए थे छह विकेट, दहाई तक भी नहीं पहुंच पाया कोई बल्लेबाज

19 दिसंबर 2020

भारत बनाम ऑस्ट्रेलिया 1st टेस्ट लाइव क्रिकेट स्कोर:
Cricket News

IND vs AUS 1st Test: ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने तीसरे ही दिन जीता डे-नाइट टेस्ट, सीरीज में 1-0 की बढ़त

19 दिसंबर 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Bihar

बिहार: 20 से अधिक हत्या करने वाला साइको किलर गिरफ्तार, पिता के हत्यारे को मारी थीं 32 गोलियां

19 दिसंबर 2020

राहुल गांधी-प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा-रणदीप सुरजेवाला (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सुरजेवाला बोले- 99.9% कांग्रेसी चाहते हैं राहुल गांधी बनें पार्टी अध्यक्ष, ट्रोल्स ने लिखा- 100% भाजपा वाले भी यही चाहते हैं...

19 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X