Home ›   India News ›   Police fire water cannons at BJP workers over hike in electricity tariff

बिजली शुल्क बढ़ने पर भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने किया विरोध, पुलिस ने किया पानी का इस्तेमाल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Wed, 11 Sep 2019 03:06 PM IST
पश्चिम बंगाल में प्रदर्शन
पश्चिम बंगाल में प्रदर्शन - फोटो : ANI
पश्चिम बंगाल में सरकार द्वारा हाल ही में बिजली शुल्क को बढ़ाया गया है। जिसका विरोध भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने किया। कार्यकर्ताओं को रोकने के लिए पुलिस ने पानी का इस्तेमाल किया है।
 
kolkata news bjp workers marching
