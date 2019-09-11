बिजली शुल्क बढ़ने पर भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने किया विरोध, पुलिस ने किया पानी का इस्तेमाल

पश्चिम बंगाल में सरकार द्वारा हाल ही में बिजली शुल्क को बढ़ाया गया है। जिसका विरोध भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने किया। कार्यकर्ताओं को रोकने के लिए पुलिस ने पानी का इस्तेमाल किया है।

#WATCH: Police fire water cannons at BJP workers marching towards Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC) office over hike in electricity tariff, in Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/CYHNqZRulk