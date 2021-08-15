बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
INSTALL APP

शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   pm narendra modi wishes on independence day 2021

Independence Day 2021: पीएम मोदी ने दी देशवाशियों को 75वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Jeet Kumar Updated Sun, 15 Aug 2021 06:24 AM IST

सार

  • पीएम मोदी आज 8वीं बार लाल किले के प्राचीर से झंडा फहराएंगे
  • देश आज अपना 75वां स्वतंत्रता दिवस मना रहा है
विज्ञापन
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी - फोटो : twitter

पढ़ें अब तक की सभी ट्रेंडिंग खबरें!

ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

देश आज अपना 75वां स्वतंत्रता दिवस मना रहा है। इसी मौके पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने ट्वीट के माध्यम से देशवासियों को स्वतंत्रता दिवस शुभकामनाएं दी हैं। उन्होंने ट्वीट किया कि आप सभी को 75वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस की बहुत-बहुत बधाई। आजादी के अमृत महोत्सव का यह वर्ष देशवासियों में नई ऊर्जा और नवचेतना का संचार करे। 
विज्ञापन


आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national pm modi independence day 75th independence day independence day 2021
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Suhail Shaheen
World

तालिबान की धमकी : भारत ने सेना भेजी तो अच्छा नहीं होगा, विकास कार्यों को भी सराहा

15 अगस्त 2021

75वां स्वतंत्रता दिवस 2021-घटनाएं जो दिल में दर्ज हुईं
India News

Independence Day 2021: विभाजन से कोरोना तक आजादी के बाद की 25 घटनाएं, जो हमारे दिमाग में नहीं, दिल में दर्ज हुईं

15 अगस्त 2021

पीएम मोदी 15 अगस्त 2020 के मौके पर
India News

75वां स्वतंत्रता दिवस: क्या इस साल भी बदलेगा पीएम मोदी की पगड़ी का रंग, देखें बीते वर्षों में कैसा रहा लुक

15 अगस्त 2021

स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं
Lifestyle

Happy Independence Day 2021: इस बार इन खास संदेशों के जरिए दें स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं

15 अगस्त 2021

रिया कपूर की शादी
Bollywood

तस्वीरें: दुल्हन बनीं अनिल कपूर की बेटी रिया, शादी में लगा फिल्मी सितारों का जमावड़ा

14 अगस्त 2021

सुरक्षाबल
Jammu

श्रीनगर: स्वतंत्रता दिवस की पूर्व संध्या पर आतंकियों ने किया ग्रेनेड हमला, सीआरपीएफ का एक जवान घायल

14 अगस्त 2021

पुलिस मेडल फॉर गैलेंट्री से सम्मानित जवान
India News

शौर्य: चीन की सेना के पत्थरबाजों को मुंहतोड़ जवाब देने वाले आईटीबीपी के 20 जवान पुलिस मेडल फॉर गैलेंट्री से सम्मानित  

14 अगस्त 2021

साओ जैसिंटो द्वीप पर शनिवार को फहराया गया तिरंगा
India News

वंदे मातरम् : आखिर गोवा के द्वीप पर नौसेना ने फहराया राष्ट्रध्वज, जानिए क्यों हुआ था विरोध

14 अगस्त 2021

समीरा रेड्डी
Bollywood

बॉडी पॉजिटिविटी: समीरा रेड्डी ने साझा की अपने स्ट्रेच मार्क्स की तस्वीर, फिटनेस को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर लिखा खुला पत्र

14 अगस्त 2021

श्री देवी और मनीष मल्होत्रा
Bollywood

थ्रोबैक: श्रीदेवी के इस फैसले से भावुक हो गए थे मनीष मल्होत्रा, अभिनेत्री के बारे में कही यह बात

14 अगस्त 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited