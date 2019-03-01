प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा कि यह नया भारत है, ऐसा भारत जो आतंकवादियों द्वारा किए गए नुकसान का सूद सहित बदला लेगा। प्रधानमंत्री ने भारतीय वायुसेना के विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन वर्तमान को लेकर कहा कि हर भारतीय को बहादुर पायलट अभिनंदन पर गर्व है।
PM Narendra Modi at a rally in Kanyakumari: 26/11 happened, India expected action against terrorists but nothing happened. When Uri and Pulwama happened, you saw what our brave soldiers did. I salute those who are serving the nation. pic.twitter.com/qgRBevK9W1— ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2019
PM Narendra Modi: A few parties, guided by Modi hatred have started hating India. No wonder, while the entire nation supports our armed forces, they suspect the armed forces. The world is supporting India’s fight against terror but a few parties suspect our fight against terror. pic.twitter.com/eTETjWro3u— ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2019
PM Modi: These are the same people whose statements are helping Pakistan & harming India. They are the same people whose statements are being happily quoted in Parliament of Pakistan & in the radio of Pakistan. I want to ask them- do you support our armed forces or suspect them? https://t.co/pZkquKNsdM— ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2019
भारत के जांबाज पायलट अभिनंदन वर्तमान ने अपने मिग-21 में बैठकर, उससे कहीं ज्यादा उन्नत और नए एफ-16 की धज्जियां उड़ा दीं। ये अभिनंदन की हिम्मत की मिसाल तो है ही, साथ ही याद दिलाता है जब अमेरिका समेत पूरी पश्चिमी दुनिया मिग के लिए तरस गई थी।
1 मार्च 2019