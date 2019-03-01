शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   PM narendra Modi said in Kanyakumari- New India is not going to bear terrorism

कन्याकुमारी में गरजे प्रधानमंत्री, कहा- नया भारत आतंक नहीं सहेगा, सूद सहित बदला लेगा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कन्याकुमारी Updated Fri, 01 Mar 2019 04:15 PM IST
कन्याकुमारी में संबोधन देते प्रधानमंत्री मोदी
कन्याकुमारी में संबोधन देते प्रधानमंत्री मोदी - फोटो : एएनआई
कन्याकुमारी में एक रैली को संबोधित करते हुए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा कि 26/11 का हमला हुआ, भारत ने आतंकियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की उम्मीद की लेकिन कुछ नहीं हुआ। जब उरी हुआ, आपने देखा कि हमारे बहादुर सैनिकों ने क्या किया; जब पुलवामा हुआ, आपने देखा कि हमारे बहादुर वायु सैनिकों ने क्या किया।  प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा कि यह नया भारत है, ऐसा भारत जो आतंकवादियों द्वारा किए गए नुकसान का सूद सहित बदला लेगा। प्रधानमंत्री ने भारतीय वायुसेना के विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन वर्तमान को लेकर कहा कि हर भारतीय को बहादुर पायलट अभिनंदन पर गर्व है। 
'मोदी से नफरत करने वाले देश से नफरत करने लगे हैं'
pm narendra modi narendra modi in kanyakumari terrorism new india 26/11 attack uri attack pulwama attack abhinandan varthaman
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

