Home ›   India News ›   PM Narendra Modi and Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to take part in a virtual summit on December 11

11 को प्रधानमंत्री मोदी और उज्बेकिस्तान के राष्ट्रपति के बीच होगी वर्चुअल बैठक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 09 Dec 2020 07:34 PM IST
उज्बेकिस्तान के राष्ट्रपति शावकत मिर्जियोयेव
उज्बेकिस्तान के राष्ट्रपति शावकत मिर्जियोयेव - फोटो : फाइल

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और उज्बेकिस्तान के राष्ट्रपति शावकत मिर्जियोयेव 11 दिसंबर को एक वर्चुअल सम्मेलन में हिस्सा लेंगे। भारतीय विदेश मंत्रालय ने बुधवार को इसकी जानकारी दी। मंत्रालय ने बताया कि इस दौरान दोनों नेता अपने द्विपक्षीय संबंधों, कोविड के बाद के समय में आपसी सहयोग में मजबूती और साझा हितों के क्षेत्रीय और वैश्विक मुद्दों पर चर्चा करेंगे। 
india news national pm narendra modi india uzbekistan shavkat mirziyoyev india uzbekistan relations

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
